Woman Dragged Out of Republican Town Hall After Asking Question

In a video circulated widely on X, the woman, Teresa Borrenpohl, is seen sitting in the crowd before being approached by two men without badges. They stand over her while she ask them to identify themselves. They don’t, instead yanking at her arms in an effort to force her up from her chair for shouting at a town hall—a very normal and protected right in the United States. When she refuses, the men increase their force, to the point that Borrenpohl yells out to the sheriff that “this man is assaulting me!!! Is this your deputy? Is he a deputy?”

This is deeply concerning.



It appears that this woman was sitting PEACEFULLY, and had exercised her first amendment rights when people without badges forcibly removed her.

A third man appears and they all grab Borrenpohl and drag her by her arms out of the town hall. She loses a shoe and has her shirt almost ripped off.

The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee posted a heavily trimmed video after the event stating that Borrenpohl was arrested for trespassing and biting a security guard. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White also later confirmed that the men who dragged Borrenpohl out of the town hall were from a private security firm called LEAR Asset Management.