Woman Dragged Out of Republican Town Hall After Asking Question
A woman was forcibly removed from a local Republican town hall by unidentified men.
Republicans are starting to crack down on their own constituents for voicing their frustrations with the Trump administration.
A woman was forcibly removed from a Republican town hall in Idaho on Saturday after asking whether the event was meant to be a “lecture or a town hall.”
In a video circulated widely on X, the woman, Teresa Borrenpohl, is seen sitting in the crowd before being approached by two men without badges. They stand over her while she ask them to identify themselves. They don’t, instead yanking at her arms in an effort to force her up from her chair for shouting at a town hall—a very normal and protected right in the United States. When she refuses, the men increase their force, to the point that Borrenpohl yells out to the sheriff that “this man is assaulting me!!! Is this your deputy? Is he a deputy?”
A third man appears and they all grab Borrenpohl and drag her by her arms out of the town hall. She loses a shoe and has her shirt almost ripped off.
The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee posted a heavily trimmed video after the event stating that Borrenpohl was arrested for trespassing and biting a security guard. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White also later confirmed that the men who dragged Borrenpohl out of the town hall were from a private security firm called LEAR Asset Management.
“This is deeply concerning. It appears that this woman was sitting PEACEFULLY, and had exercised her first amendment rights when people without badges forcibly removed her. The below tweet is spin after she was assaulted by three men,” an X user noted in response to the KCRCC’s tweet.
Borrenpohl herself has spoken up as well.
“Nobody was telling people cheering to stop cheering, but any time there was a negative reaction, we were scolded,” she told the Coeur d’Alene / Post Falls Press. “I felt comfortable expressing displeasure because people were very openly expressing their appreciation for the legislators there.”
“I screamed—out of turn, admittedly—‘Phil Hart stole timber from public land,’” Borrenpohl said. “That’s when they seized on me.”
“They came and took her by the arms and pulled her and then took her by her feet and pulled her into the aisle,” said fellow town hall attendee Mary Rosdahl. “They laid her face-down on the floor. Two of them were on top of her, holding her down, and then eventually they boosted her up on her feet and dragged her out the door. I was worried about their handling.”
County Sheriff Bob Norris claims that Borrenpohl’s removal was simple protocol. “She was asked to leave…. The reason why that occurred was because people came to disrupt.”
But even White—the county police chief— took issue with this framing.
“I don’t care what your message is, especially in an open town hall like this,” he said. “We have to respect everybody’s First Amendment rights, regardless of what side of the aisle you happen to sit on. I know there’s some people up here who probably disagree with me and would like us to take action and maybe try to silence a voice that’s in opposition to theirs at a town hall, but there’s very little we can do with regard to First Amendment protections. We have to make sure people have the protections afforded them under the Constitution.”
“It was really violent and really traumatic,” Borrenpohl said. “They had grabbed my wrists. They contorted my body. They lifted me up and dropped me down. My only thought was to maintain my airway. They were forcing me down on the ground. I just wanted to make sure I could still breathe.”
Borrenpohl confessed that she did bite a security guard while being dragged out, and White confirmed that Borrenpohl was cited and released for a misdemeanor battery.
This comes as Republican lawmakers have been hit with a barrage of angry and confused constituents as the Trump administration tears through the federal apparatus that people across this country depend on—especially in deep red states.
“I think that my civil rights were stripped from me in that moment in a really embarrassing way,” Borrenpohl later said. “Admittedly, I spoke out of turn. But do we live in a country where you speak out of turn and the result is three men assaulting a woman?”