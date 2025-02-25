Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Elon Musk Hit With Brutal Double Whammy of Legal Losses

The rulings are a major setback to Musk’s agenda for DOGE.

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw above his head while onstage at CPAC
Valerie Plesch/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The American checks and balances system is waking up.

On Monday, two different decisions—one from a federal judge and the other from an independent government watchdog agency—came down to limit the power of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman issued a temporary restraining order that blocks DOGE from accessing and sharing sensitive records from the Office of Personnel Management and the Education Department.

“Specifically, the plaintiffs have shown that Education and OPM likely violated the Privacy Act by disclosing their personal information to DOGE affiliates without their consent,” Boardman wrote in the restraining order. 

Multiple labor unions have sued DOGE on the grounds that it was trying to get into databases that held people’s Social Security numbers, banking information, and other “extraordinarily sensitive records of millions of Americans.” 

Boardman noted that the unions had “met their burden for the extraordinary relief they seek,” and would suffer “irreparable harm” if DOGE wasn’t stopped. “There is no reason to believe their access to this information will end anytime soon because the government believes their access is appropriate,” she wrote.

The second loss for DOGE and Musk was handed down by the Office of Special Counsel, which helps protect government employees from illegal treatment. On Friday (although it wasn’t released until Monday), the office ruled that DOGE violated protocol in its firing of six employees—and the decision could have implications for the hundreds of thousands of other federal employees who were also fired by Musk and DOGE for “poor performance.”  

OSC head Hampton Dellinger ruled that “there are reasonable grounds to believe that agencies engaged in prohibited personnel practices (PPPs) … by terminating the employees in violation of federal laws and regulations governing probationary terminations and reductions in force.”

“Firing probationary employees without individualized cause appears contrary to a reasonable reading of the law, particularly the provisions establishing rules for reductions in force,” Dellinger said in a statement on Monday. “Because Congress has directed that OSC ‘shall’ protect government employees from PPPs, I believe I have a responsibility to request a stay of these actions while my agency continues to investigate further the apparent violation of federal personnel laws.”

Dellinger stated that the employees were obviously not fired for “poor performance.” And if it was for a lack of resources (rather than purely political reasons), then Dellinger noted that Musk and DOGE must go through the normal justification process for the firings. 

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Agencies improperly circumvented [reduction in force] regulations by terminating Complainants and other probationary employees en masse without regard to each employee’s individual performance for the purpose of restructuring government agencies and reducing costs,” Dellinger wrote. 

These are the first of many lawsuits against DOGE and the broader Trump administration. Whether they set a firm anti-purge precedent or simply serve as minor roadblocks remains to be seen. 

Edith Olmsted/
/

Vladimir Putin Dumps Cold Water on Trump’s Bragging About Ukraine

Despite Donald Trump’s boasting about peace talks, the Russian president just showed who’s really in control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin touches his chin while sitting onstage at an event
Contributor/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin need to get their story straight, because they’re both telling different tales about negotiations to end Russia’s violent incursion into Ukraine.

Trump bragged Monday about working with Putin while recapping his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other G7 leaders about next steps to deescalate the war in Ukraine.

“I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Talks are proceeding very well!”

But, surprise, surprise, it seems Putin is on an entirely different page.

During remarks on Russian state television Monday, Putin said he had yet to have any detailed talks with Trump about ending the conflict in Ukraine, according to the Associated Press.

The autocrat added that Russian and American negotiating teams hadn’t discussed ending the war, either, during a meeting in Saudi Arabia last week.

So which is it, “serious discussions” or conversations lacking in details? The muddled answers could suggest something is awry in negotiations, if one can even call Trump’s endless capacity for caving to Putin’s every demand a negotiation.

There’s reason to believe that Trump’s supposed statesmanship might be falling apart. Last week, Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of being responsible for Russia’s invasion, enjoying a “gravy train” from the United States, and even calling him a “Dictator Without Elections.”

During their joint press conference Monday, Macron was forced to fact-check Trump, after the president misrepresented the agreement they had just made.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Try to Make Any Sense of What Trump Says When Asked About Elon’s Email

Donald Trump was asked about Elon Musk’s email telling federal workers to list what they did last week or be fired.

Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump ramped up his outlandish claims of widespread fraud on Monday, claiming that the government was paying fake people not to work.

During a press conference, Trump cobbled together an explanation for Elon Musk’s contentious email to federal workers from the Office of Personnel Management Friday asking them to explain five things they accomplished last week. On X, Musk later claimed that failing to respond would be tantamount to a resignation.

Federal workers have alleged the threat was illegal; meanwhile, Trump said that there was “a lot of genius in sending it,” because it would help root out what he described as nonexistent government workers.

“You know why he wanted that, by the way? I thought it was great, because we have people who don’t show up to work, and nobody even knows if they work for the government,” Trump said. “So, by asking the question, ‘Tell us what you did this week,’ what he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’ And then, if you don’t answer, like, you’re sort of semi-fired or you’re fired, because a lot of people are not answering because they don’t even exist.

“That’s how badly various parts of our government were run by, and especially by this last group. So, what they’re doing is trying to find out who’s working for the government, are we paying other people that aren’t working, and where is all this—where has the money gone?”

Trump claimed that his administration had already uncovered “hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud,” but of course, to Trump, fraud isn’t actually fraud, it’s just any federal spending he does not agree with—any cuts can be justified post hoc by claiming “fraud.”

There is no evidence supporting Trump’s claim that there are fictional people on the government payroll, but then again, his administration has provided no evidence for any of its supposedly mounting claims of fraud in the past two months.

Musk’s email is simply the latest plot to arbitrarily slash the federal workforce, after the administration’s sketchy buyout scheme and mass firings recommended by the Department of Government Efficiency. Now it seems that Musk and Trump are hoping to create a context to justify the mass firing of federal workers.

In that same vein, Musk announced in a post on X Monday that any federal worker who did not return to in-person work this week would be placed on administrative leave. Last month, Trump signed an executive order telling federal workers that they needed to return to work onsite, or be terminated.

Meanwhile, OPM told agency heads Monday that responding to Musk’s email was “voluntary,” and that employees would not be fired if they did not respond.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Administration Suddenly Backtracks on Elon Musk’s Weird Email

The Office of Personnel Management has stunningly split from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk sits onstage during CPAC
Valerie Plesch/The Washington Post/Getty Images

The nation’s H.R. leaders suddenly don’t seem keen to obey Elon Musk’s weekend threat.

Responding to the president’s request that he become “more aggressive” in sizing down the federal government, Musk wrote in a social media post Saturday that all federal employees must self-report five things that they achieved in the previous week before midnight on Monday or face immediate termination.

Federal workers reportedly received an email from the Office of Personnel Management shortly afterward that echoed Musk’s post. But by Monday, many federal agencies fronted by Donald Trump’s own appointees had simply told their staffers not to respond. Those included the Department of Defense, the FBI, the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and most recently, curiously, the Office of Personnel Management.

“This afternoon, OPM during a Chief Human Capital Officers Council meeting, informed agencies that employee responses to the OPM email is voluntarily,” the agency said in an internal email obtained by The Hill.

“OPM also clarified that a non-response to the email does not equate to a resignation,” the email continued.

The stance is a stunning about-face for an agency that has otherwise seemed thoroughly under Musk’s control.

Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel similarly instructed the bureau not to follow Musk’s demands, telling agents that “when and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”

“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of our review processes and will conduct reviews,” Patel said.

Meanwhile, the State Department wrote in a statement that “no employee is obligated to report their activities outside of their Department chain of command.”

Musk has acknowledged the similarities between the threat to federal employees and his treatment of Twitter staffers during his takeover of the company in 2022, when he fired the social media company’s former chief executive, Parag Agrawal, after publicly accusing him of failing to accomplish his weekly goals.

“Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired,” Musk wrote on X Saturday.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Funding Freeze Creates Narco Dream at Mexico Border

Donald Trump has already broken a key campaign promise with his funding freeze.

Donald Trump claps while standing in the White House
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s freeze on foreign aid is hurting one of his major campaign promises: taking on fentanyl and ending overdose deaths from the drug in the U.S.

Reuters reports that a United Nations counternarcotics program that seeks to stop fentanyl chemicals from reaching Mexico’s drug cartels has been held up by Trump’s aid freeze, citing eight unnamed sources. The effort gave the Mexican navy training and equipment to boost screening at Mexico’s busiest container port, the Port of Manzanillo. Two more Mexican ports were supposed to be added to the initiative this month until funding was cut off.

The U.S. provided $800,000 in funding to launch the project in 2023 at the Port of Manzanillo, which is used heavily by Mexican drug cartels to sneak in Chinese chemicals used to help manufacture opioids and methamphetamine. Drug traffickers have also used cargo ships leaving the port to stash finished drugs headed overseas. More cargo scanners and drug-testing equipment were supposed to arrive at the Port of Manzanillo before the freeze as well.

Trump’s interruption of foreign aid has also hurt other U.S. anti-drug efforts in Mexico, including a program to train Mexican law enforcement to find and take down hidden fentanyl labs as well as donations of drug-sniffing dogs to the country.

While the Trump administration has scrambled to resume other anti-fentanyl programs with Mexico, including $7.8 million in funding for the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs “to counter production and trafficking of fentanyl and to dismantle terrorist criminal organizations,” the rest of the bureau’s $50 million in funding is frozen.

Last week, the Trump administration labeled 8 Latin American drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations” as part of its efforts to combat drug trafficking and migrant smuggling, stepping up its military actions in Mexico as well. But Trump may soon find that counterterrorism mixed with tariffs threats is no replacement for badly needed aid.

“Stopping all these programs at this moment, I just don’t see how this is going to have a positive impact on reducing the numbers of fentanyl deaths in the U.S.,” a former State Department official, Enrique Roig, told Reuters.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Makes Wild Announcement About Future Relationship With Russia

Donald Trump has made it clear where his loyalty lies.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump clasp hands during a joint press conference
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump capped a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday by writing a lengthy post on his social media platform—though details regarding a potential Ukraine-Russia peace deal didn’t just appear to favor Russia but also hinted at larger economic goals with America’s longtime adversary.

“Today, President Emmanuel Macron of France joined me in the Oval Office to speak to the G7 Summit,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “The meeting was convened by Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, the current chair of G7, to acknowledge the Third Anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War—Which would have never started if I was President.”

Trump then went on to write that everyone in attendance at the meeting wanted to see an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump also noted that he “emphasized the importance” of the proposed “Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal” between the United States and Ukraine, which would funnel half of the Eastern European nation’s rare earth minerals—hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of materials used in tech and electronic products—into the American market.

Trump has pitched the deal as a way for the U.S. to recoup financial and military assistance it provided to Ukraine, while Ukrainian officials see the trade arrangement as a way to solidify a long-term relationship with an increasingly Russian-friendly U.S. president.

Trump has previously and incorrectly claimed that the U.S. provided some $350 billion to Ukraine. In actuality, the U.S. has allocated $119 billion in Ukraine aid, according to the Kiel Institute, which has been tracking international financial assistance for Ukraine.

Still, Trump made it perfectly clear who the priority would be in the ongoing peace talks.

“At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia,” Trump said. “Talks are proceeding very well!”

Real estate developer turned U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff spoke with Russian officials last week regarding a potential peace deal. While speaking about the meeting with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Trump’s longtime friend couldn’t detail one thing that Russia would actually have to compromise on in the arrangement.

Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last week, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.

While speaking at a NATO summit earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explicitly outlined that the Trump administration’s peace talks with Russia had taken several bargaining chips “off the table.”

Those included Ukraine’s possible NATO membership (something the military alliance had promised in 2008), the possibility of a U.S. military presence in Ukraine to enforce postwar security guarantees, and the end of NATO missions to Ukraine. Hegseth also added that it would be “unrealistic” for Ukraine to return to its prewar borders, effectively ceding land to Moscow.

The announcement came as a complete 180 on American and NATO policy regarding the Eastern European country, and left U.S. allies and defense experts reeling. The deal, per Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, amounted to Russian propaganda and was practically “written in the Kremlin.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

DeSantis Trashes Byron Donalds After Surprise Trump Endorsement

There’s a growing feud among Florida Republicans.

Splitscreen of Ron DeSantis and Byron Donalds
Getty x2

Ron DeSantis is scrambling after Donald Trump upended his plans to make DeSantis’s wife his successor for governor of Florida with a single Truth Social post.

“I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! ... As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.… Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

This ringing endorsement is an indirect rejection of DeSantis, with whom Donalds had a public feud after he endorsed Trump over DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary. And it’s a direct rejection of DeSantis’s wife, Casey. 

​​“[Casey is] somebody that has, I think, the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles,” DeSantis told reporters on Monday. “Anything we’ve accomplished, she’d be able to take to the next level.”

He went on to take shots at Donalds. 

“The reality is we’ve achieved victories in Florida.… A guy like Byron, he just hasn’t been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the left over these last years,” DeSantis said. “He’s just not been a part of it. He’s been in other states campaigning doing that and that’s fine, but OK, then deliver results up there.” 

Shamed former attorney general nominee and Florida Republican Matt Gaetz chimed in on X: “Man it hurts me to see this [sad emoji]. Governor DeSantis, don’t you remember when you, @ByronDonalds and I were working collaboratively to get you elected in 2018?  We literally were your debate prep team.”

DeSantis has long tried to keep one foot in the MAGA pool and another in classic conservatism. That tightrope act may come to a head in 2028 as the GOP makes critical choices about its post-Trump future. 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

France’s Macron Fact-Checks Trump in Embarrassing Press Conference

French President Emmanuel Macron came all the way to the White House to dispel Trump lies on Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron looks shocked while sitting in a chair next to Donald Trump in the White House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House on Monday, and during a press conference in the Oval Office, he was forced to correct President Trump on Ukraine.

Trump remarked that “Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine. They get their money back.” Macron immediately set the record straight, touching Trump’s arm as he explained the truth.

“No, in fact, to be frank. We paid. We paid 60 percent of the total effort, and it was through, like the U.S., loans, guarantee, grants, and we provided real money, to be clear,” Macron said.

Trump wasn’t satisfied with this explanation, and later said, “But they get their money back, we don’t, and now we do, but that’s only fair.”

Trump has attacked Ukraine in recent days, accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of being responsible for Russia’s invasion, enjoying a “gravy train” from the United States, and even calling him a “Dictator Without Elections.” Trump also held negotiations with Russia last week about ending the Ukraine war without representatives from Ukraine or the European Union.

The apparent shift in U.S. policy has caused alarm in Europe, with European leaders scrambling to adjust. Macron is partly traveling to the U.S. to convince Trump of the danger of Russia to Europe and to convince him to continue supporting Ukraine. Based on Monday’s press conference, it’s not clear if Macron will have much success.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

U.S. Joins Fascist Countries in Voting “No” on U.N. Ukraine Resolution

Only 18 countries in the world voted against this resolution.

Results of votes on a draft resolution are displayed during a United Nations General Assembly meeting for a special session at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The United States has refused to sign a U.N. resolution condemning Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, joining just 18 other countries voting “no.”

The denial of this resolution, titled “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine” is the first time the United States has refused to support a U.N. measure brought forth by Ukraine. The resolution calls for “a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine, marked by enormous destruction and human suffering, including among the civilian population, in line with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.”

The other countries opposing the resolution included Israel, Hungary, North Korea, and Russia.

X screenshot UN News @UN_News_Centre: #BREAKING UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution “Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine”; calls for deescalation, early cessation of hostilities and peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine RESULT In favor: 93 Against: 18 Abstain: 65 (roll call vote screenshot)

“I would rather not explain it now, but it’s sort of self-evident I think,” Trump told reporters on Monday when asked why the U.S. declined to support the resolution that all of Ukraine’s European allies supported wholeheartedly.

The Trump administration had instead posited its own version of the resolution, which called for an end to the war in Ukraine but conveniently omitted any mention of Putin or Russian aggression. That resolution failed to pass.

Trump is capitulating to Russia hard and fast. He blamed Ukraine for starting the war and called President Zelenskiy a “dictator without elections,” while refusing to call Putin one. And in a break from decades of presidential norms, he’s made it clear that he views the U.S.-Ukraine relationship as merely transactional, holding any further aid to the war-torn country hostage unless they give him access to valuable rare earths.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Republican Lawmaker’s Town Hall Goes Sideways Thanks to Trump and Musk

Republican voters are livid at Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s cuts to government funding.

A protester holds up a sign that says, "Delete DOGE" next to a crossed-out photo of Elon Musk's face
Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Republican lawmakers across the country are coming face-to-face with droves of angry constituents in the wake of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s upending of the federal government. 

Representative Mark Alford held a town hall in Belton, Missouri, Monday, where he was met with jeers from the crowd as he attempted to justify Musk’s power over government personnel, days after the unelected bureaucrat told federal employees to report five things they accomplished in the last week, or be fired. 

“Why is an unelected person allowed to hire and fire federal employees?” Alford read from a piece of paper, in a video from the Kansas City Star

Alford struggled to respond to the question as his constituents shouted him down. “The reason is ... he was hired.… Elon Musk was hired by the executive Donald Trump, and he has given him that authority—”

The room erupted into loud booing. 

Alford’s limp support for the massive layoffs recommended by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was peppered with interjections about the billionaire technocrat’s blatant conflicts of interest and lack of oversight, according to a video posted to Facebook by Daniel Scharpenburg, a union labor activist.

The Missouri Republican really stepped in it by suggesting that if his constituents weren’t happy with Trump’s appointment of Musk, they could vote for someone else in the next election. 

“We didn’t elect Elon!” one person screamed.

“You don’t represent us, you represent Elon Musk!” cried another. 

In Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Republican Representative Glenn Grothman also came face-to-face with his angry constituents in an overflowing town hall Friday morning, according to Wisconsin Public Radio

Like Alford, Grothman attempted to downplay Musk’s unchecked power when asked how he felt about the unelected bureaucrat’s role in government. 

“He does not have the ability to do any actions on his own,” Grothman said, echoing Trump.

“We did not elect him!” one man shouted. 

When faced with one constituent voicing her disgust with Musk’s incendiary rhetoric about assistance programs, Grothman fled. 

“Calling those people with different abilities ‘leeches’ and ‘losers,’ and that they’re ‘leeching off the system,’” the constituent said

“I don’t think so,” Grothman said.

“Yes, I’ve heard it from their own posts,” the constituent responded. 

“I don’t believe it,” Grothman said, walking away. 

“You don’t believe it—you can read it! You are in denial,” the constituent cried. 

“I’ll google it,” Grothman said over his shoulder as he continued out of the room.   

Earlier this month, Musk reposted a meme on X calling out the “parasite class” who use the federal programs Trump intends to slash.

And in Trinity, Texas, Republican Representative Pete Sessions also heard criticism from dissatisfied constituents during a town hall in a community center Saturday, according to The New York Times

Veteran Louis Smith told Sessions that while he supported cuts to government spending, Musk was not the guy for the job. 

“I like what you’re saying, but you need to tell more people,” Smith said, per the Times. “The guy in South Africa is not doing you any good—he’s hurting you more than he’s helping.”

Over the weekend, a woman was dragged out of a Republican town hall in Idaho for questioning whether the event was meant to be a public forum or a “lecture.” A former NFL player was also carried out of a City Council meeting in California by police officers last week after protesting the installation of a MAGA plaque at a public library.

