Federal TVs Hacked With Wild Video of Trump Kissing Elon Musk’s Feet
The AI-generated video describes Musk as the “real king.”
A prank played in the cafeteria of America’s housing agency should be cast as a warning sign of malcontent with Elon Musk’s sudden takeover of the executive branch.
On Monday, an AI-generated video of Donald Trump kissing and rubbing Musk’s feet streamed over the televisions in the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s cafeteria.
“Long live the real king,” read the text superimposed over the disturbing image, referring to one of the president’s Truth Social posts last week in which he wrote, “Long Live the King!”
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the stunt.
“Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved,” HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said in a statement to The Hill.
The news comes one day after it became apparent that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency was eyeing seismic cuts to HUD, according to an internal memo obtained by The Washington Post.
Some 4,000 employees are expected to lose their jobs at the federal housing agency—about half of HUD’s workforce. The mass layoffs are likely to upend the already fragile U.S. housing market and complicate mortgage transactions, as many of the cuts are expected at the Federal Housing Administration, “one of the largest mortgage insurers in the world,” per the Post.
Other cuts proposed for the federal agency would shutter field offices in rural areas across the nation, and practically eviscerate the Office of Community Planning and Development, which among other things provides housing for homeless veterans. The cuts would slash that office’s budget by 84 percent within the next two months.
The stunt also comes after weeks of mounting criticism of the president’s close relationship with the Tesla CEO.
Musk has visually dominated Trump in all of their recent joint appearances. Trump was interrupted and spoken over by his biggest campaign donor during an interview last week with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
The week before that, Musk spent more time talking to reporters than Trump did during a joint Oval Office press conference announcing an executive order that would require federal agencies to bow down to the unelected bureaucrat’s bidding.
The image to the rest of the world was clear: While Trump hunched over the Resolute Desk, the world’s richest man took the reins. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell measured the time spent talking by each administrative figurehead and found that Musk had spoken 3,666 words at the executive order signing, whereas Trump spoke 2,487 words.
Musk’s constant presence at the president’s side stands in stark contrast to the role that Trump’s vice presidents play in his political realm: Former Vice President Mike Pence never spoke more than Trump did at a Trump-centric event during his first term, and Vice President JD Vance likely never will, either (in part because Vance has been conspicuously absent from many major events so far). That discrepancy calls into question what power Musk, who donated more than a quarter of a billion dollars to Trump’s presidential campaign, really has in the administration.