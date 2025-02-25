Federal Tech Workers Are Rebelling Against Elon Musk
Twenty-one technologists at the U.S. Digital Service—now rebranded the U.S. DOGE Service—resigned rather than aid in Musk’s effort to destroy the federal government.
A group of civil servants caught up in Elon Musk’s chain-saw massacre of the federal government resigned on Monday, choosing to leave their jobs rather than help the tech billionaire gut essential programs.
In a letter obtained by the Associated Press, 21 technologists at the U.S. Digital Service, lamely rebranded by Donald Trump as the U.S. DOGE Service, quit, issuing a warning about the inexperienced ideologues that Musk had brought in to spearhead his efforts to slash government spending.
According to the letter, at the beginning of the Trump administration staffers were subjected to intense questioning by Musk’s guest-badge-wearing minions, who probed them on their political beliefs and technical skills. “Several of these interviewers refused to identify themselves, asked questions about political loyalty, attempted to pit colleagues against each other, and demonstrated limited technical ability,” the letter states. “This process created significant security risks.”
Ironically, the U.S. Digital Service was launched a decade ago to make government programs more efficient. Now, however, Musk’s interlopers are only intent on doing their overlord’s bidding, which means firing staffers and gutting programs.
The departing staffers wrote that they objected to the dismissal of 40 of their colleagues earlier this month. “These highly skilled civil servants were working to modernize Social Security, veterans’ services, tax filing, health care, disaster relief, student aid, and other critical services,” the staffers wrote in the letter. “Their removal endangers millions of Americans who rely on these services every day. The sudden loss of their technology expertise makes critical systems and Americans’ data less safe.”
Of the 65 staffers who were absorbed into the Deparment of Government Efficiency’s efforts after the purge earlier this month, one-third have now left the organization.
“We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans’ sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services,” the staffers wrote in the letter. “We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimize DOGE’s actions.
“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” they wrote. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”
DOGE now claims to have slashed government spending by an estimated $65 billion by targeting waste and fraud, but the group has still provided no evidence of actual fraud, just a wonky list of government contracts they’ve decided to end, which doesn’t always add up. Meanwhile, the government-wide layoffs directed by DOGE continued Tuesday, with the Office of Personnel Management eliminating its 40-person team that oversees sensitive employee data. Massive layoffs plus buyouts have amounted to the elimination of about 95,000 jobs, according to Reuters.