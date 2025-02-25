This Is How “Transparent” the Trump White House Is
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the administration’s transparency while refusing to answer a simple question.
The White House wants everyone to know that the Department of Government Efficiency is incredibly transparent. They also don’t want you to know who’s actually running it.
During a White House press briefing Tuesday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to name the administrator of DOGE, and in the same breath lauded the Trump administration’s transparency on the inner workings of its government-destroying machine.
One reporter asked Leavitt to follow up on a hearing that had taken place the day before in Washington, where a Justice Department lawyer had openly admitted to the judge that he didn’t know who the administrator of DOGE was, while defending the organization’s unfettered access to sensitive government records.
“Can you tell us who the administrator of DOGE is?” the reporter asked Leavitt.
“Again, I’ve been asked and answered this question,” Leavitt replied, proceeding not to answer it. “Elon Musk is overseeing DOGE. There are—”
“Is he the administrator?” the reporter pressed.
“No, Elon Musk is a special government employee, which I’ve also been asked and have answered that question as well,” Leavitt said.
“Who is the administrator?” the reporter pressed again.
“There are career officials at DOGE. There are political appointees at DOGE. I am not going to reveal the name of that individual from this podium,” Leavitt said.
“I am happy to follow up and provide that to you, but we have been incredibly transparent about the way that DOGE is working.”
To lend some perspective on the Trump administration’s obvious obfuscation, there is no reason to keep the identity of anyone running a federal department secret—and the names of those people are both in the public interest and publicly available, with the one exception of DOGE.
Only after the press briefing did it come out that Amy Gleason is the acting director of DOGE. It’s not clear she knows this, however—she was in Mexico when reached by reporters, despite the fact that the DOGE head has made in-office work a centerpiece of his reign of terror.
Gleason has served as the “senior adviser” to the U.S. Digital Service since the beginning of January, according to her LinkedIn page. Gleason previously worked for the USDS between 2018 and 2021.
The USDS was originally an Obama-era group created to respond to issues with the Affordable Care Act’s website, and it later served as a port of technologists responsible for updating government technology services. Upon entering office, Trump issued an executive order rebranding the agency as DOGE.
It’s unclear whether Gleason outranks Musk, the billionaire bureaucrat the Trump administration insists maintains the reins on its budget-slashing operation. Nor, for that matter, is it clear if she actually has any meaningful authority at DOGE—or if she’s just a front for Musk.