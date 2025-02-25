DOGE Secretly Changes Its Website After Being Caught in Huge Lies
DOGE’s supposed savings have been riddled with errors.
DOGE deleted the top five highest savings claims on its “wall of receipts” leaderboard after various news outlets pointed out multiple errors in its calculations, The New York Times’ David Fahrenthold reported Tuesday.
The savings, deleted with no explanation from DOGE or the White House, include: a $232 million cut to the Social Security Administration that actually amounted to only $560,000; an $8 billion cut at Immigration and Customs Enforcement that was actually only $8 million; and three $655 million cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development that ended up being a measly $18 million. These mistakes all seem to be completely avoidable human errors.
The bottom of DOGE’s savings list reads: “Scoreboard normalized to agency size and budget.
“This is a preliminary leaderboard, and there will likely be some initial mistakes in the relative rankings.”
DOGE had claimed earlier this week that it has saved $65 billion thanks to all of its cuts. Its website still boasts this number, despite the recently deleted claims.