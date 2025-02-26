Elon Musk Seizes on Plane Crashes to Make Himself Even Richer
Elon Musk is literally capitalizing on the disasters.
As he works to slash millions in federal spending, Elon Musk is boosting his own company through yet another government contract, this time at the disaster-ridden Federal Aviation Administration.
Following a number of high-profile plane crashes—including the first fatal crash involving a commercial airliner in over a decade—the FAA agreed to use Musk’s Starlink internet terminals to help manage U.S. airspace.
Three terminals are already being tested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and at two separate sites in Alaska, according to an FAA post on X, which Musk also owns.
“Alaska has long had issues with reliable weather information for the aviation community. The 2024 FAA reauthorization required the FAA to fix telecommunications connections to fix those needs,” the post reads.
Starlink will eventually deploy 4,000 terminals across the country over the course of 12 to 18 months.
The contract announcement, first reported by Bloomberg, comes just days after Musk fired hundreds of FAA employees as part of his government-wide purge of federal workers through the Department of Government Efficiency.
Verizon has a similar 15-year contract with the FAA, which Musk believes “is putting air travelers at serious risk,” he wrote on X. What is more likely to put air travelers at risk, however, is sacking some 400 FAA personnel, many of whom worked in critical safety roles.
SpaceX’s deal with the FAA is just the latest of Musk’s business ventures to be overseen by the federal government. The billionaire’s companies, namely SpaceX and Tesla, also have a hand in NASA, the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and other agencies. Over the last 10 years, SpaceX and Tesla were awarded at at least $18 billion in federal contracts, ABC News reported.
The contract has likely been in the works for several weeks. Following the plane crash that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., which Donald Trump blamed on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Musk spoke with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy about remaking American airspace and doing it “quickly,” CNBC reported.
“He thinks differently than I think probably a lot of us do, but he has access to the best technological people, the best engineers in the world,” Duffy said of Musk at an event earlier this month.
“Thinks differently” is one way of putting it.