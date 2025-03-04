JD Vance Thinks the Ukraine War Is One Big Joke
The vice president found it hilarious that Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.
Surprise, surprise: Vice President JD Vance isn’t taking Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seriously.
During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Monday night, Donald Trump’s sniveling sinecure made light of Russia’s ongoing incursion into Ukrainian territory, following the Trump administration’s decision to pause deliveries of military aid to the war-torn country.
At one point, Sean Hannity said that President Joe Biden’s administration had “called [Vladimir] Putin every name in the book.”
“And he still invaded anyway!” Vance interjected, rushing to get the words out before letting out a breathy laugh at his own observation.
“OK, he still invaded anyway,” Hannity replied. “Well remember, it depends if it’s a ‘minor incursion.’”
Hannity was referring to Biden’s gaffe calling a potential invasion into Ukraine a “minor incursion” in 2022. Meanwhile, Trump had cheerleaded Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, claiming that Crimeans “would rather be with Russia,” but it seems that conservatives choose not to remember that nearly as often.
Vance’s joke isn’t so much offensive as it is stupid, considering that with Trump in charge, Russia intends to continue to pillage Ukraine. Only now, the U.S. intends to rubber-stamp it.
During the interview, Vance defended the Trump administration’s decision to pause deliveries of military aid to Ukraine, and claimed that Europeans were doing a “disservice” to Ukrainians by continuing to fund Kyiv’s efforts to defend itself from Russian aggression.