Trump Orders Entire Government to Prepare for Mass Firings

The administration is ordering agencies to submit “Phase 1” reductions in force and reorganization plans by March 13, detailing the number of full-time employees that can be cut and how much money that would save over the next three years. The plans should also include “a significant reduction” in full-time employees, according to the memo, first obtained by Axios.

The notices follow Trump’s executive order strengthening Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency more than two weeks ago, which allowed agencies to only rehire one worker for every four people who leave the workforce. It seems that after last week’s federal court ruling allowing Trump’s federal employee purge to continue, Trump is about to ramp up the firings.

Over the weekend, Musk issued an ultimatum to federal workers through an OPM email and his X account asking them to provide five accomplishments or lose their jobs, which was heavily mocked before the White House backtracked and deemed them optional. Soon, it seems that no ultimatums will be necessary for large numbers of federal employees to lose their jobs. In fact, the layoffs may even be automated.

