Trump Threatens to Wipe Out Gaza in Chilling Rant
Did Donald Trump just threaten to kill all Palestinians in Gaza?
Donald Trump is planning to give Israel everything it needs in order to “finish” Gaza.
In a harrowing post to Truth Social Wednesday, the president threatened Hamas, as well as the Palestinian public, to release the hostages—or be “dead.”
“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye—You can choose,” Trump wrote. “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!
“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say. I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed,” Trump continued. “This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”
Trump then signed the message: “DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”
Hamas has been in direct talks with U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler to release several American-Israeli dual citizens who were taken hostage during the October 7 attack, Axios reported Wednesday. It’s the first time the U.S. has backtracked on its unofficial mantra of not dealing with terrorists. The U.S. designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in 1997.
“This saves time and effort and minimizes obstacles. Talks are not going very easily, but this is positive,” a Hamas official told NPR, adding that the U.S. had asked the militant group to remain quiet about the deal.
There are currently 59 hostages remaining in Gaza. Fifty-eight of them were abducted during the October 7 attack, while one more was captured before that.
But Trump’s interest in pushing Gazans out of their homeland isn’t so altruistic. Last month, the president said he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza.”
“We’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back,” Trump said at the time. “There’s nothing to move back into—the place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished. Everything’s demolished.”
The real estate mogul then added that he intended to make it a “very good site for future development.”
That somebody could be Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has been eyeing the region for potential real estate projects since at least the beginning of last year. In March 2024, Kushner praised Gaza’s waterfront beachfront property as “very valuable,” advocating at the time for the same plan that Trump touted last week: ethnic cleansing.
Meanwhile, American culture seems misaligned with the new mission. On Sunday, No Other Land—a film about an Israeli and a Palestinian who work in tandem to rebuild homes and communities in the West Bank’s Masafer Yatta after they are systemically claimed and destroyed by Israeli soldiers and settlers—won best documentary feature film at the Oscars.