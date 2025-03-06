Elon Musk Warns Republicans to Stop Blaming DOGE for Job Cuts

The Wisconsin Republican said that Musk had told lawmakers that the “individual departments” had made their own plans to cut positions and that DOGE had made the “assumption” that those departments intended to “reward the people that are being productive.”

The billionaire bureaucrat has claimed this defense to his organization’s cost-cutting measures before, saying that DOGE simply makes recommendations for cuts to agency heads, and then it’s up to those heads to execute them. It’s unclear what fate would befall the agencies that failed to act in accordance with DOGE directives or the Trump administration’s mission to shrink the federal workforce.

However, Musk privately acknowledged that he’d made some massive missteps, and that he “can’t bat a thousand all the time,” four people familiar with his remarks told Politico. But when Musk misses a swing, people lose their livelihoods.