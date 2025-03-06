Elon Musk Warns Republicans to Stop Blaming DOGE for Job Cuts
Musk suddenly doesn’t want credit for how much DOGE has slashed.
Elon Musk is claiming that the Department of Government Efficiency isn’t actually behind the sweeping cuts to the federal workforce, instead placing the blame on the agency heads who order the firings.
Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden told CNN that during a private meeting with GOP lawmakers Wednesday, Musk told the group that the recently announced elimination of more than 70,000 jobs at the Department of Veterans Affairs “wasn’t a DOGE decision.”
The Wisconsin Republican said that Musk had told lawmakers that the “individual departments” had made their own plans to cut positions and that DOGE had made the “assumption” that those departments intended to “reward the people that are being productive.”
The billionaire bureaucrat has claimed this defense to his organization’s cost-cutting measures before, saying that DOGE simply makes recommendations for cuts to agency heads, and then it’s up to those heads to execute them. It’s unclear what fate would befall the agencies that failed to act in accordance with DOGE directives or the Trump administration’s mission to shrink the federal workforce.
However, Musk privately acknowledged that he’d made some massive missteps, and that he “can’t bat a thousand all the time,” four people familiar with his remarks told Politico. But when Musk misses a swing, people lose their livelihoods.
Republican Representative Russell Fry told CNN that Musk promised to make things right. “He said, like, you know, there’s going to be mistakes along the way. He has said that publicly before too. And then when those are identified, they will be corrected,” Fry said.
Already, Musk-directed massive firings have been rescinded. The Trump administration’s Office of Personnel Management, which has been attempting to manage the entire federal workforce even though it lacks the authority to do so, issued a memo Tuesday instructing federal agency heads that they did not have to comply with instructions to fire probationary employees who have held their jobs for one year or less.