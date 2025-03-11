Skip Navigation
DOJ Official Fired After Refusing to Restore Mel Gibson’s Gun Rights

A top Justice Department official says she was ousted after declining to help Trump ally Mel Gibson.

Mel Gibson sits in the stands and makes a grimace.
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

A Justice Department official says she was fired for not letting convicted domestic abuser Mel Gibson have a gun, according to The New York Times.

Pardon attorney Liz Oyer told the Times that two weeks ago she was placed on a team working to restore gun rights to individuals with criminal convictions, as many on the right argue that the ban is too restrictive and not specific enough toward each case. Oyer did the work, culling 95 eligible candidates down to nine, and turned her list in. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told her to add one more name to the list: Mel Gibson. 

“They sent it back to me saying, ‘We would like you to add Mel Gibson to this memo,’” she said. She also noted a letter from Gibson’s lawyer to acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove that noted Donald Trump’s recent appointment of Gibson as a “Hollywood ambassador,” as well as his general fame.  

Federal law prohibits people convicted of crimes like misdemeanor state domestic violence from buying or owning a handgun.

“Giving guns back to domestic abusers is a serious matter that, in my view, is not something that I could recommend lightly, because there are real consequences that flow from people who have a history of domestic violence being in possession of firearms,” Oyer said.

Oyer was also aware of the antisemitic outburst Gibson allegedly spewed toward a cop who pulled him over for a suspected DUI in 2006. Gibson denies he used any discriminatory language. 

Oyer refused to add Gibson to the list, and was then asked if her position was “flexible.” She said it was not. 

“He then essentially explained to me that Mel Gibson has a personal relationship with President Trump and that should be sufficient basis for me to make a recommendation and that I would be wise to make the recommendation,” she said. “I literally did not sleep a wink that night because I understood that the position I was in was one that was going to either require me to compromise my strongly held views and ethics or would likely result in me losing my ability to participate in these conversations going forward.”

The next morning, Oyer was called to her office and met with security guards instructing her to leave the premises. She was fired for not upholding her principles instead of doing a skeevy favor for one of the president’s buddies. 

There has been no update from the Justice Department on the gun rights restoration list.

Trump Proves He’s Totally Subservient to Elon Musk With Tesla Stunt

Tesla’s stock value is plummeting.

A protester holds up a drawing of Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute. His extended hand holds a puppet of Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elon Musk took such a massive financial hit Monday that his friend President Donald Trump is now moonlighting as a car salesman.

Tesla stock plummeted 15 percent, drying up the very last drops of Musk’s postelection gains and costing him a whopping $29 billion. In a post on Truth Social within the first hour of Tuesday, the president rushed to defend the bouncing billionaire head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, claiming that he was the victim of an illegal “boycott.”

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump gushed.  

“But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?” Trump wrote, pivoting back to his favorite subject: himself.  

“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Of course, Musk’s money troubles are in part Trump’s fault in the first place. While he is certainly experiencing some brand erosion from his cartoonishly far-right turn, Musk’s Tesla is part of the same market that Trump is actively kneecapping with his plan to enact steep tariffs on America’s closest trading partners and his inability to say whether or not the U.S. is headed for another recession. 

While Tesla’s stock flailed Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 890 points, the broader S&P 500 dropped by 2.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 4 percent.

Still, the unelected bureaucrat thanked Trump for his show of support, in a post on X, which experienced severe outages Monday (that Musk managed to somehow blame on Ukraine). 

It’s not clear why Trump’s spotlight would lend any help to Musk now—the two are already publicly linked, and isn’t that part of the problem? 

Elon Musk Finally Admits Social Security Is on the Chopping Block

The DOGE chief has revealed his true goals in a Fox News interview.

Elon Musk opens his jacket to reveveal a shirt that says DOGE.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The richest man in the world is trying to convince the American people that they all deserve less.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Elon Musk spread debunked lies about Social Security and Medicare to justify eliminating them.

“The waste and fraud in entitlement spending … that’s the big one to eliminate, that’s the sort of half trillion, maybe six or seven hundred billion a year,” Musk said.

“That is also a mechanism by which the Democrats attract and retain illegal immigrants, by essentially paying them to come here, and they’re turning them into voters. This is why the Democrats are so upset about the situation,” he added, unsubtly echoing a white nationalist, Great Replacement theory talking point while Larry Kudlow nodded along. “If we turn off this gigantic money magnet for illegal immigrants, then they will leave. And they will lose voters.”

Trump has said he won’t touch Social Security or Medicare, but Musk’s entitlement math makes it clear that both those programs, as well as Medicaid, are on the chopping block. Millions of older Americans—many of them red-state Republicans—will lose the vital benefits they rely on. And the millions of younger Americans who’ve been having those benefits taken out of their paychecks for years will never see the fruits of that.

Musk’s lies continued. “Why are there 20 million people who are definitely dead marked as alive in the Social Security database?” he asked. “Why were hundreds of millions of dollars of Small Business Administration loans given out to people aged 11 and under? We have an enormous number of people marked alive who are 160.”

This has been long debunked.

“The reported data are people in our records with a Social Security number who do not have a date of death associated with their record. These individuals are not necessarily receiving benefits,” acting Social Security commissioner Lee Dudek said in February.

Judge Delivers Massive Blow to DOGE Quest to Keep Everything Secret

A federal judge has just ordered the release of DOGE records.

Elon Musk
Allison Robbert/Pool/Getty Images)

A federal judge ruled Monday night that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency must open its records to the public under federal law.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said the DOGE office has so much power and “unusual secrecy” that its internal documents should be urgently released under the Freedom of Information Act.

“The authority exercised by USDS across the federal government and the dramatic cuts it has apparently made with no congressional input appear to be unprecedented,” Cooper wrote in his 37-page ruling, taking direct aim at Musk’s claim that the pseudo-agency is running transparently.

Cooper cited evidence that has come out in previous court cases as well as media reports about DOGE’s vast authority, contradicting the White House’s assertions that Musk is merely an adviser to the president. The office is moving quickly and giving shifting explanations on its leadership, Cooper said, demanding that DOGE release its records on a “rolling” basis within weeks.

“The rapid pace of [DOGE’s] actions, in turn, requires the quick release of information about its structure and activities,” Cooper wrote. “That is especially so given the secrecy with which DOGE has operated.”

The ruling is a big blow for Musk and DOGE, which has engaged in a mass purge of federal employees across multiple agencies without regard to their critical jobs. These include bird flu experts and people who work on the country’s nuclear arsenal, and the government has scrambled to rehire some of them. Monday night’s ruling will undoubtedly be challenged by the Trump administration, but for now, at least, Musk and Trump are being held to some measure of accountability.

Even Fox News Is Worried About the Stock Market Under Trump

The stock market has cratered since Donald Trump took office.

Donald Trump points while speaking at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Things have gotten so bad, Fox News is finally blaming Donald Trump for the economy.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 890 points Monday, pulling back from a drop of 1,100 points at one point, Fox News hosts openly blamed the disorganization of the Trump administration.

“The commerce secretary and the president are having different messages on the same day,” said guest Jonathan Kott, a former adviser to ex-Senator Joe Manchin. “That’s not giving the market any sort of ease or certainty for investors. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have an even greater crash.”

“The Dow is 1,500 points below where it was when Trump took office—that’s not a good look,” host John Roberts noted.

The broader S&P 500 also plummeted Monday, dropping by 2.7 percent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped by 4 percent.

Last week, Trump’s steep tariffs on some of America’s closest trading partners, Canada, Mexico, and China, led to a major sell-off in the stock market and a volley of new forecasts predicting a recession on the horizon. Washington Post economic columnist Heather Long said on MSNBC that it was “hard to envision” prices coming down amid the ensuing trade war.

In the wake of the harsh reality check about tariffs, the Trump administration’s messaging on this massive sell-off has been confusing.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Trump refused to answer easy questions about whether the U.S. economy was headed for another recession, saying, “I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big.” It seems that Trump’s inability to say whether there would be a recession has only sowed more doubt in the market this week.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick insisted on NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday that Americans should “absolutely not” brace for a recession, and that the country was headed for a period of “transition.” And last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. economy might enter a “detox period.”

This story has been updated.

Elon Musk Has an Unhinged Theory for Why X Keeps Crashing

Elon Musk’s social media platform was offline nearly all day.

Elon Musk stands outside the White House and holds open his jacket to reveal the word "DOGE" on his shirt
Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s social media company couldn’t stay online Monday.

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was down for the better part of the day, leaving users and critics to question how involved Musk should be in paring down the federal government when his own history of trimming X had effectively rendered the site unusable.

Hours after the site first crashed, Musk took to his account to vaguely blame an outside force for the failure.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏,” Musk posted when the site momentarily came back online. “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

But even if a large group coordinated the attack, Musk’s decision to clear house at Twitter in 2022 would have been enough to hamper the site’s functionality. Shortly after acquiring the site that year, Musk chose to lay off thousands of the site’s employees in order to cut spending. That included staff in departments focusing on ethical AI, marketing and communication, search, public policy, wellness, and other teams, CNN reported at the time.

By January 2023, the company had shed roughly 80 percent of its employees, leaving it with fewer than 550 full-time engineers, according to internal records obtained by MSNBC. One anonymous outbound employee told the network that the massive slashes would leave the remaining staff spread incredibly thin, making it “harder to maintain the service reliably.”

By Musk’s own admission, the $44 billion investment lost 90 percent of its value in the months after he acquired it in October 2022.

Two groups immediately tried to take responsibility for taking down X Monday.

Users on Reddit shared screenshots of a site that they claimed X’s web address temporarily redirected to. That page called itself “Operation DreadNought,” and labeled itself as a part of Anonymous, the decentralized international hacking group.

“We are here to fight against the fascism that has taken root in America,” the page read. “The Republican party, MAGA, Trump, and Musk are imbeciles who are drunk on power and get off on trampling down others. The American people are suffering for it. The World is suffering for it.”

Simultaneously, the pro-Palestine hacking group Dark Storm Team also claimed the DDoS attack, in a public Telegram post.

But in an interview with Fox Business on Monday, Musk claimed—without providing proof—that the attack stemmed from a third entity.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack that tried to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” he said.

Trump Supporters Regretting Their Votes After DOGE Cuts

Donald Trump’s efforts to cut government spending are disillusioning even his most loyal supporters.

Donald Trump’s supporters hold up signs during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Voters in North Carolina voted for Donald Trump by a nearly four-point margin in November, believing that the MAGA leader would help state residents recover from storm damage in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Then he didn’t.

Trump supporters in the Tar Heel State are still waiting for the president to direct disaster relief funds to rebuild and restore local infrastructure. Five months on since the hurricanes battered 27 counties across North Carolina, approximately “300 privately owned bridges in this county have yet to be fixed.” Those reminders are dressed with red banners, urging Trump to make the bridges “great again,” reported The Washington Post.

The residual desperation has left even Trump’s biggest champions questioning their support.

“There was a lot of desperation here and a lot of hurt at the time when he came and when the signs went up,” Robin Ollis, a local who runs a horseback riding company, told the Post. “The people that have been suffering from this storm, really, there was so much anticipation for Trump to come in.”

Trump and his allies scorched the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the midst of the disaster, spreading unfounded conspiracies that the lead response agency was out of money, and that the Biden administration had diverted funds from FEMA to assist undocumented immigrants in entering the country. (FEMA administrators have fervently and repeatedly denied this.) Conservatives, at the time, claimed that working with the White House to expedite disaster relief “seemed political,” and even conspiratorially suggested that the hurricanes were a government manipulation.

Days after his inauguration, Trump visited the damage, spouting that FEMA had failed to help the region while pitching an idea to do away with the agency altogether in favor of handing the money directly to the states. But none of that has come to fruition.

Since then, Trump has actively worked to dismantle FEMA. The administration is blocking states across the nation, including California and Michigan, from accessing preapproved relief. A coalition of Democratic-led states has sued the federal government, claiming that “hundreds of millions of dollars in FEMA grants” are still inaccessible.

“I have found myself questioning this new administration,” Gary Hicks, a North Carolina Trump voter, told the Post. “What are they going to do? … I know he’s only been in office for a month. But let’s start seeing some results.”

But North Carolinians aren’t the only ones upset with the Trump administration’s direction. Conservative voters across the country have raised their voices against Trump’s agenda, lamenting the administration’s decision to nix thousands of civil servant jobs.

“Nobody that I’ve talked to understood the devastation that having this administration in office would do to our lives,” Jennifer Piggott, a recently dismissed Treasury Department employee, told Reuters. Piggott told the newswire that she would not have supported Trump in the election if she knew then what she knows now.

Veteran Chains Himself Outside White House to Protest Trump and Musk

The 80-year-old veteran said Donald Trump and Elon Musk are “killing veterans.”

Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

An 80-year-old veteran chained himself to a sign near the White House Monday to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s massive cuts to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Richard Hobcraft Allan III, a resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, locked himself to a metal post outside of the presidential building Monday morning, holding a pipe around his hands reading “King Trump and Pres Musk are killing veterans.”

Allan said he and his fellow veterans “are marshaling on [March] 14th at noon and marching all over the country to say one simple thing: Veterans will not stand for this any longer.”

“We believe that an unelected leader is killing our fellow veterans and something must be done. All over our country, people are standing up, making noise in the streets, and stating ‘we cannot go on as usual,’” Allan continued. He later joked with one of the Metropolitan Police officers who responded to the scene.

“I’ve been told that some of you guys are real humane,” he said.

“We try to be,” the officer replied.

“If you could slip over here with just a shot of bourbon—” Allan said, causing the officer to laugh.

Ultimately, police decided to leave Allan attached to the post.

“My intention had been to be here until I was broken out of here and arrested, and I was proud to face arrest in the name of my fellow veterans,” Allan said, but would ultimately have to free himself, and called his small protest an “appetizer” for the larger veterans’ march on Saturday. 

AOC Rips “Tyrannical and Un-American” Arrest of Mahmoud Khalil

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a serious warning about the ICE arrest of Palestinian activist (and U.S. green card holder) Mahmoud Khalil.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking. Two U.S. flags are in the background, out of focus.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned ICE’s detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, calling it a “tyrannical” move.

“Violating rule of law, actually,” AOC wrote on Monday, responding to an assertion from Katie Miller, wife of Trump adviser Stephen Miller, that Khalil’s kidnapping was mere “rule of law.”

“You are shredding the Constitution of the United States to go after political enemies. Seizing a person without reason or warrant and denying them access to their lawyer is un-American and tyrannical,” she continued. “Anyone celebrating this should be ashamed.

“If the federal government can disappear a legal US permanent resident without reason or warrant, then they can disappear US citizens too,” she wrote in a separate post. “Anyone—left, right, or center—who has highlighted the importance of constitutional rights + free speech should be sounding the alarm now.”

ICE arrested Khalil, a leader in Columbia University’s pro-Palestine movement, as he returned to his home Saturday night, despite the fact that he has a green card. ICE initially informed Khalil’s lawyer, Amy Greer, that they had revoked his student visa. When Greer brought up Khalil’s green card—which would make it much harder to detain him—ICE said that was revoked too, and hung up on her. Khalil is thought to now be in an ICE facility in Louisiana.

Trump was delighted by ICE’s actions and took to Truth Social to warn that this is the first arrest of many.

“Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students, they are paid agitators,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, all but confirming that advocating for Palestinian self-determination is now a crime.

“We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again. If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!”

RFK Jr. Is Hawking Fake Treatments for Measles Outbreaks

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is actively helping the deadly outbreak spread.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sits in Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been advising a holistic medical clinic in West Texas that has been distributing unproven alternative medicines during the deadly measles outbreak, Mother Jones reported Monday.  

Local historian Tina Siemens and Dr. Ben Edwards of Veritas Wellness in Lubbock, Texas, have been working to distribute alternative medicines such as vitamin C, cod liver oil, and the inhaled steroid budesonide, amid the growing outbreak. Siemens said they spoke with Kennedy last week to discuss the culture of a Mennonite community that has found itself at the epicenter of the outbreak due to its low rates of measles vaccinations. 

Siemens claimed that the Mennonites had been unfairly blamed for the spread of the disease and that not every family had made the decision not to vaccinate their children. “The media is spinning it as it’s all the unvaccinated, uneducated Mennonites, and that’s just not the truth,” she told Mother Jones. 

Last week, Siemens was involved in an online fundraiser to raise money to provide the children of Seminole, Texas, with alternative medicines, in partnership with the Children’s Health Defense, the vaccine misinformation group that Kennedy helmed until he began his failed run for the White House last year. 

The fundraiser was to “defray the cost of essential vitamins, supplements and medicines necessary to treat children enduring complications from the measles virus and other illnesses,” and directed all donations to Siemens and Brian Hooker, who is the Children’s Health Defense’s chief scientific officer. The fundraiser had garnered more than $13,000 in donations as of Monday.

“I’m very, very grateful that we live in a community that has that choice,” Siemens told Mother Jones. “We live in a state that has that choice, for the parents to make that choice for their family.”

But it’s possible that people like Siemens and Edwards could stand to profit from that choice. 

Vitamin A is found in cod liver oil, the dietary supplement being pushed as an alternative medicine and sold for a whopping $48 per bottle by Veritas Wellness. 

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is now under Kennedy’s purview, added a new section on the use of vitamin A to treat measles—horrifying health experts who say there is weak evidence that it can be used as a treatment and that vaccination is the only proven method of prevention. Kennedy touted the additional resources about vitamin A in an op-ed published by Fox News last week. 

Meanwhile, a bottle of vitamin C costs only $38 on the site—a real steal!

