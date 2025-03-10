Elon Musk Has an Unhinged Theory for Why X Keeps Crashing

Hours after the site first crashed, Musk took to his account to vaguely blame an outside force for the failure.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏,” Musk posted when the site momentarily came back online. “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

But even if a large group coordinated the attack, Musk’s decision to clear house at Twitter in 2022 would have been enough to hamper the site’s functionality. Shortly after acquiring the site that year, Musk chose to lay off thousands of the site’s employees in order to cut spending. That included staff in departments focusing on ethical AI, marketing and communication, search, public policy, wellness, and other teams, CNN reported at the time.