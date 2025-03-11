Trump Orders Education Department Employees to Clear Out ASAP

“Employees will not be permitted in any ED facility on Wednesday, March 12th, for any reason,” the email stated, stating that offices would reopen on Thursday, “at which time in-person presence will resume.”

The move raises questions, considering both the vague reasoning and ongoing events at the U.S. Agency for International Development, which, like the Education Department, has been targeted by the Trump administration to be shut down permanently. USAID employees were ordered Tuesday to destroy classified and personnel documents in a likely violation of federal law.

Could similar steps be taken at the Education Department? “Security reasons” is vague enough to mean anything. Under the Trump administration, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has conducted all kinds of legally questionable moves in government offices, from setting up commercial servers to even setting up living spaces with expensive sleeping pods. This time, however, they’re targeting a full-fledged department—and closing it will be a tall order for Musk and Trump.