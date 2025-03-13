Trump’s Former Spiritual Adviser Indicted for Sexually Abusing a Child

“It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong,” Morris begrudgingly confessed last year. “This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years. In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of.” Clemishire, however, reported that Morris did indeed attempt to have intercourse with her when she was 16 years old—after having abused her throughout those years.

Clemishire met Morris when she was 11 and he was 20. Morris preached at her church and even stayed in her family’s home during that time. He first abused her on Christmas of her 12th year, telling her, “Never tell anyone about this because it will ruin everything.”



Morris faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of all counts.