Trump’s Former Spiritual Adviser Indicted for Sexually Abusing a Child
The Gateway megachurch founder was indicted for sexual misconduct with a 12-year-old girl.
Robert Morris—the televangelist who “spiritually advised” Trump during his 2016 campaign—has been indicted by a grand jury in Oklahoma on five felony counts of lewd or indecent acts with a 12-year-old girl that began in the 1980s.
“After almost 43 years, the law has finally caught up with Robert Morris for the horrific crimes he committed against me as a child,” said his victim, Cindy Clemishire, now 55 years old.
“It was kissing and petting and not intercourse, but it was wrong,” Morris begrudgingly confessed last year. “This behavior happened on several occasions over the next few years. In March of 1987, this situation was brought to light, and it was confessed and repented of.” Clemishire, however, reported that Morris did indeed attempt to have intercourse with her when she was 16 years old—after having abused her throughout those years.
Clemishire met Morris when she was 11 and he was 20. Morris preached at her church and even stayed in her family’s home during that time. He first abused her on Christmas of her 12th year, telling her, “Never tell anyone about this because it will ruin everything.”
Morris faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of all counts.
In 2007, the televangelist and megacurch pastor had the gall to blame Clemishire for initiating her own sexual abuse.
“It was your client who initiated inappropriate behavior by coming into my client’s bedroom and getting in bed with him, which my client should not have allowed to happen,” Morris’s lawyer wrote. He also accused Clemishire herself of acting “inappropriately with two other men.” Clemishire was abused by those men as well.
This disgusting predator of a pastor hosted Trump at his megachurch in 2020 and was present at a White House Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barret’s Supreme Court nomination.