Trump Escalates Threat of Dictatorship With Chilling Joke
Donald Trump mentioned wanting to serve more than two terms.
Donald Trump is once again joking about overstaying his welcome at the White House.
During an appearance Wednesday at the annual “Friends of Ireland” luncheon at the U.S. Capitol, Trump joked that he hoped to attend the event next year, and the next, and the next, and …
“Hopefully we’re gonna be doing this at least three more times, OK? We’re going to be doing this three more times, at least,” Trump said.
“When I say ‘at least’ they go absolutely crazy,” Trump said, referring ostensibly to the media present in the room.
The president seems to delight in making little cracks about illegally extending his presidency to a third term, and deriding the media for taking any of it seriously.
But the reason the media takes it so seriously is because of the deadly riot that took place only a little more than four years ago, at the very same U.S. Capitol where Trump spoke Wednesday. Trump refused to concede that he’d lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, upending the democratic pillar that is a peaceful transition of power.
Cut to four years later, and Trump continues to insist the election was stolen from him, and doesn’t seem to have any greater respect for legal precedent.
Last month, Trump made another jarring statement that we can take a little bit more seriously. While speaking at the Republican Governors’ Dinner, Trump underscored the significance of the 2026 midterm elections, claiming that he’d “raised $608 million in three weeks”—funds that he implied he could use to help “some of his friends” keep their seats, or maybe his own reelection bid.
“So we’ve got that money, and I got to spend it somewhere, and they tell me I’m not allowed to run,” Trump said. “I’m not sure. Is that true? I’m not sure.”