Trump Escalates Threat of Dictatorship With Chilling Joke

But the reason the media takes it so seriously is because of the deadly riot that took place only a little more than four years ago, at the very same U.S. Capitol where Trump spoke Wednesday. Trump refused to concede that he’d lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, upending the democratic pillar that is a peaceful transition of power.

Cut to four years later, and Trump continues to insist the election was stolen from him, and doesn’t seem to have any greater respect for legal precedent.

Last month, Trump made another jarring statement that we can take a little bit more seriously. While speaking at the Republican Governors’ Dinner, Trump underscored the significance of the 2026 midterm elections, claiming that he’d “raised $608 million in three weeks”—funds that he implied he could use to help “some of his friends” keep their seats, or maybe his own reelection bid.