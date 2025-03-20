ICE Detained This Trump Voter’s Wife. He Doesn’t Regret His Vote.
A Wisconsin man is struggling to free his Peruvian wife from ICE detention.
A Trump voter whose wife was detained by federal immigration agents apparently still does not regret siding with MAGA in November.
Bradley Bartell, a Wisconsin Trump supporter, witnessed the arrest of his Peruvian wife, Camila Muñoz, last month. Muñoz had overstayed her visa during the pandemic but had no criminal history and had recently applied for her green card—something that the couple believed could be enough to keep her from becoming a target of the Trump administration.
It wasn’t. Instead, ICE agents tore her away from her husband at the airport as the couple returned from their belated honeymoon in Puerto Rico. But that hasn’t hampered Bartell’s opinion of Donald Trump.
“I don’t regret the vote,” Bartell told Newsweek Wednesday.
Bartell has called on his elected leader to reform ICE. Through attempting to navigate America’s immigration system, Bartell said he discovered that the agency “never really has any information” and should be “revamped.”
“It’s all been a nightmare really, taking things as they come and moving forward,” Bartell told the publication. “We have an attorney. The system for getting people through seems to be very inefficient, so it is taking longer than it should.”
Bartell started a GoFundMe to raise $3,000 for Muñoz’s release from ICE custody.
“This money will be used for legal support and the bond money for my wife. Any and all support is deeply appreciated,” Bartell wrote on the public donation page, which so far has raised more than $900. “On top of the lawyer fees, I have been informed that the bond could run upwards of 10k.”
Bartell said he is considering moving himself and his son to Peru in the event that his wife gets deported back to her home country.
Trump has promised to enact the largest deportation program in U.S. history. His anti-immigrant rhetoric is predicated on the falsehood that the people who have entered the U.S. are murderers and rapists, and that they are a drain on the country’s economy and government resources as unemployed migrants struggle to obtain work and housing. In reality, undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. And in 2022, approximately 4.5 percent of the workforce was undocumented, contributing to some $75.6 billion in total taxes, according to the American Immigration Council.
Overstaying the length of your permitted immigration by expired visa or otherwise is considered an administrative violation—not a criminal one. But the Trump administration does not seem to care.
“We are prioritizing the worst of the worst and aliens with final removal orders. Secretary Noem’s message is clear: If you come to our country illegally, we will deport you, and you will never return,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security had previously told Newsweek about the administration’s immigration plans.
Still, Bartell doesn’t blame Trump for his administration’s expanded anti-immigration efforts.
“He didn’t create the system, but he does have an opportunity to improve it. Hopefully, all this attention will bring to light how broken it is,” Bartell told Newsweek.
Some of the other people who have been targeted by the immigration agency have lived in the U.S. for decades. They include a woman in her fifties who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years and is married to a U.S. citizen, a woman in her thirties who first came to the States as a teenager and has proof of valid permanent legal residency, a European woman in her thirties engaged to a U.S. citizen, and a woman engaged to a U.S. legal permanent resident and who has lived in the U.S. for nearly a decade, according to interviews and documents obtained by USA Today.
Even though Republican voters appear to be increasingly irate with the administration’s agenda, some supporters might never turn on Trump—even as their families are taken away from them. Famously, Trump has argued that he could commit murder and not lose the support of his base.
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Trump said at a campaign stop in Iowa in 2016. “It’s, like, incredible.”