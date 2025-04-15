JD Vance’s Lies About Wrongly Deported Man Get Even More Blatant
The vice president is lying about Kilmar Abrego Garcia—and starting petty internet fights about it.
JD Vance can’t stop insisting on the lie that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a dangerous gang member who can’t be returned to the United States from a prison in El Salvador.
The vice president got into an argument on X with musician and writer Mikel Jollet Tuesday morning over President Trump’s defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling that the administration return Abrego Garcia. It all started when Vance posted that “the entire American media and left wing industrial complex has decided the most important issue today is that the Trump admin deported an MS-13 gang member (and illegal alien).”
Jollet responded shortly afterward, correcting Vance.
“No, the most important issue is that the Supreme Court ruled by a 9-0 decision that you must return him,” Jollet posted. “Trump is not a dictator or a king. He’s a president and a president must follow the Supreme Court’s ruling. If he does not, he must be removed from power. It’s that simple.”
Vance then doubled down, saying the U.S. is powerless to retrieve a “terrorist” from El Salvador, using a similar argument to what Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said Monday and echoing the rest of the Trump administration’s quibbling over semantics.
“Are you proposing that we invade El Salvador to retrieve a gang member with no legal right to be in our country?” Vance responded. “Where in the Supreme Court’s decision does it require us to do that?”
Jollet’s reply left the vice president silent.
“No, the ruling states clearly that you are required to take steps to facilitate his return and update the court on your progress. You have plenty of tools at your disposal (diplomatic and otherwise) to do this without invading El Salvador,” the writer posted.
For the record, the Trump administration already admitted that it wrongly deported Abrego Garcia in court, yet Vance insists on pushing the lie that the building trades worker is in fact a violent gang member.
In fact, Vance and Trump are doubling down on purpose because they don’t want any deportation to be overturned, nor do they want to give a win to their opponents. They want immigrants in the U.S. to continue to live in fear and cement their absolute power, even if it means destroying the Constitution’s separation of powers and becoming a dictatorship.