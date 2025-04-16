MTG’s Town Hall Goes Haywire as Voters Tear Her to Shreds
Two of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s constituents were tasered over their protest.
Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stumbled Tuesday night when faced with tough questions about her allegiance to Donald Trump at a chaotic town hall that led to three arrests.
Several individuals were removed for disrupting Greene’s town hall at a community center in Acworth, Georgia.
While Greene railed against undocumented immigrants, one protester started shouting about the Ku Klux Klan, which historically targeted Black Georgians in Greene’s district.
As the protester was escorted out by security, she shouted back, “You butch body bigot! You butch body bigot!”
“The protest is outside! Bye, have fun out there,” Greene sneered.
The protester’s chide echoed that of Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, who went so far as to trademark her burn against Greene, “bleach blonde bad-built butch body.”
Another protester with a “Jail 4 Insider Traders” banner was also removed by security. Greene disclosed Monday that she had bought between $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks last week in 17 companies including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Palantir, buying into the stock market dip just hours before Trump announced he was partially pausing some of his tariffs. The stock market shot back up as a result.
In total, three people were arrested, including two who engaged in a physical altercation and were tasered by Acworth police, according to NBC News.
At a closed-door meeting last month, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Representative Richard Hudson, advised his colleagues not to hold town hall meetings at all, after several Republicans came face-to-face with their angry constituents.
Greene had her own solution: to mock the concerns of constituents.
She made no attempt to conceal her disdain as she read a question about how she planned to “protect” her constituents in Georgia’s 14th district from the effects of Trump’s tariffs polices, the gutting of social security and Medicaid, the Department of Government Efficiency’s massive government spending cuts, and a president who ignores the rule of law.
“‘He is not well physically or mentally, and he’s making nonsensical orders based on his whim of the day. How are you going to rein him in to protect us?’” Greene read.
“Oh, poor Christina. Poor, poor Christina. Well, I’m sure Christina, you think you’re pretty smart but the reality is you are being completely brainwashed by whatever source of news you listen to,” she sneered.
Greene insisted that no one (besides criminals, fraudsters, and undocumented immigrants) had lost their social security or benefits, and proudly declared that she intended to “stand by” her president.
In fact, the Trump administration and DOGE are making fast plans to shrink the Social Security Administration, phasing out essential phone services and cutting staff, placing an incredible strain on field offices around the country. Around 2,800 SSA employees have already taken buyouts, according to agency data. And House Republicans all readily approved a budget that would see massive cuts to Medicaid in order to fund an extension on Trump’s 2017 tax plan, lightening the load for the very rich at the expense of the poor.
Greene continued to openly laugh as she fielded questions submitted by her concerned constituents.
“‘Why are you such a coward in the face of an obvious fascist takeover?’” Greene read aloud.
“Ooooh, scary! That’s scary. You know, I’ve yet to see a fascist gathering. That doesn’t exist in the Republican Party. As a matter of fact, President Trump is the most transparent president in history. The man literally talks to the press every single day,” Greene said.
It’s true that Trump often speaks to the press, but when he does he tends to discuss his fascist plans to exile U.S. citizens to foreign prisons.