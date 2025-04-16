Trump Opens up Insane New Front in War on Democratic Governor
Maine Governor Janet Mills is refusing to bow to Donald Trump, and he is losing it.
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday that the Department of Justice was suing the state of Maine for failing to comply with the president’s executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.
The lawsuit follows the Trump administration’s announcement that it would suspend all federal education funding from Maine, over the Maine Principals Association’s decision to allow transgender women to compete with other women. The all-out war started after a fiery exchange at the White House in February, where Maine Governor Janet Mills was singled out by Donald Trump but refused to legitimize gender discrimination, saying she would continue to comply with state and federal law.
“See you in court,” Mills told the president at the time. Mills has stated that the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports is protected under Maine’s Human Rights Act, which protects against discrimination on the basis of gender identity.
During Bondi’s announcement, the attorney general tried to downplay that Trump’s inane executive order supposedly protecting women and children actually applied to only a few people in the state.
“I don’t care if it’s one, I don’t care if it’s two, I don’t care if it’s 100!” Bondi said, referring to how many transgender girls are high school athletes in Maine. It’s two, actually, according to the Maine Principals Association.
Ultimately, the supposedly widespread threat that Trump and Bondi seek to address doesn’t actually exist. NCAA President Charlie Baker told a Senate panel there were fewer than 10 transgender athletes in the entire athletic association. Further, Republicans’ repeated attempts to smear transgender women as threatening lacks a basis in reality, and simply serves as a means to win culture war points with a transphobic voter base.
But Bondi wasn’t so concerned about the specifics of her argument on executing Trump’s agenda. In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Bondi falsely claimed that Riley Gaines, a swimmer for the University of Kentucky and anti-trans activist who appeared onstage with the attorney general for her announcement, had made it to the Olympics.
In fact, Gaines received fifth place in the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship, and tied with University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who became the first out trans woman champion in the NCAA women’s division.
Bondi warned that Minnesota and California were the “top two” states that would be targeted for their protections for transgender individuals.
Since Trump’s row with Mills, his administration has unleashed a barrage of actions targeting the state. Earlier this month, lawmakers called for the head of the Social Security Administration to resign after it was revealed that he’d attempted to shut Maine out of the insurance program altogether.
Last month, Trump froze millions of dollars in federal funding from the Department of Agriculture to the University of Maine system, which supports several universities. The Department of Education launched an investigation into the state’s Department of Education for alleged Title IX violations, the Department of Health and Human Services targeted the state’s Education Department, and the USDA launched an investigation into the University of Maine.