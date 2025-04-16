Trump Opens up Insane New Front in War on Democratic Governor

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday that the Department of Justice was suing the state of Maine for failing to comply with the president’s executive order banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

The lawsuit follows the Trump administration’s announcement that it would suspend all federal education funding from Maine, over the Maine Principals Association’s decision to allow transgender women to compete with other women. The all-out war started after a fiery exchange at the White House in February, where Maine Governor Janet Mills was singled out by Donald Trump but refused to legitimize gender discrimination, saying she would continue to comply with state and federal law.