Trump Pulls Homeland Security Into His Menacing War on Harvard
Donald Trump just opened up a third front in his war on Harvard University.
Donald Trump is threatening to take away Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students after the institution refused to agree to his demands.
The White House is demanding that the university change its hiring, admissions, and education practices, ostensibly to oppose antisemitism, and has already pulled $2.2 billion in federal funding. Now Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has asked for records on the “illegal and violent” activities of its foreign student visa holders, saying that Harvard will lose the “privilege of enrolling foreign students” if it doesn’t comply.
Harvard President Alan Garber said Monday in response to administration demands that the “university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.” Trump denigrated the university in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, saying that “Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges.”
“Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds,” Trump posted.
The loss of international students would be a big blow to America’s oldest university. This year, 27 percent of its enrollment came from foreign students. Trump has already threatened to pull Harvard’s tax-exempt status, an unprecedented move that could cost the university millions. But Harvard’s decision not to give in to Trump comes after other institutions, such as Columbia University, gave in to administration demands and were still penalized.
The president, backed by much of the conservative movement, is trying to destroy academic freedom and take control of America’s institutions of higher education. If Harvard continues its opposition, this battle could become a war in the courts, with other universities also taking legal action. The question is who will stand up to Trump, and who will capitulate.