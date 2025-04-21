Trump Broke His Own Inauguration Fundraising Record—by a Long Shot
And we have no idea where the money is going.
Donald Trump made nearly $240 million off of inauguration donations from billionaires and corporations eager to kiss the ring.
The New York Times reported that this round of donations is more than double the already record-setting amount of money that Trump raised at his first inauguration, in 2017.
The three biggest donations—made out to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee—were from poultry company Pilgrim’s, which gave $5 million; crypto company Ripple Inc., which gave just under $5 million; and Republican donor, businessman, and potential ambassador to the U.K. Warren Stephens, who gave $4 million. Multiple other high-profile companies, including Meta, Amazon, JP Morgan, Target, also contributed to Trump’s massive inauguration haul. The record-setting donations underscore the level of corporate influence within this administration and raise the question of just how much it takes for President Trump to be bought. One million dollars sounds about right, as a whopping 140 people or companies each donated at least that.
While the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee is not legally required to disclose how it’ll use its newly acquired millions, some have hinted that the funds will go toward the Trump Presidential Library.