Trump Comes Up With New Plan to Gut Social Security
Trump’s Cabinet is paving the way for mass layoffs at the Social Security Administration.
The Trump administration is planning to further cripple the Social Security Administration by making it easier to fire thousands of the agency’s employees.
The agency’s acting commissioner, Leland Dudek, told SSA staff earlier this month that many of their jobs would be converted to Schedule F positions, a new classification that would strip these workers of civil service protections. The move has prompted litigation from one of the unions representing SSA employees, the American Federation of Government Employees, who argue that the new classification is misplaced.
“We are line employees to use the phrase in the Administration’s fact sheet, and we should have been excluded from any Schedule F plan,” an AFGE representative wrote in an email to its members. “This is a massive overreach by the Agency that is inconsistent with the Administration’s own guidance.… In the meantime, employees should continue to do great work on behalf of the American people, as they have been.”
The move would make it easier for thousands of employees to be terminated, according to the AFGE representative’s email. It’s the latest blow to the SSA, which provides $1.5 trillion in benefits to 73 million retired workers, their survivors, and poor and disabled Americans.
In recent weeks, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has made deep cuts to the agency, resulting in website crashes, regional office managers being forced to answer phone calls at front desks, and millions of benefit recipients being prevented from accessing their oline accounts.
Over 7,000 SSA workers were laid off in February thanks to DOGE, sending the agency into a death spiral. The gutting of Social Security has terrified Americans, with polls showing worry about the benefits program at its highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.
It’s all part of Musk and the Trump administration’s plans. The tech oligarch has called Social Security “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time” and spread lies that the program is a magnet for waste and fraud. The conservative manifesto Project 2025 also lays out plans to scale back the program and cut its benefits. With Republicans controlling Congress, can anything stop the destruction of a lifeline to millions of Americans?