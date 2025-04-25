Trump’s Attack on ActBlue Just Blew Up in His Face

Trump seems to have settled on a metaphor he likes to understand his high-risk trade policy, and mentioned department stores four times throughout his Time interview. He also made similar remarks to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday. One might suspect it has something to do with search engine optimization because historically when one Googles “Trump department store,” a very different subject comes up.

In reality, the U.S. is quite unlike a department store—if it was, the country wouldn’t have the hundred-billion-dollar trade deficit it does now. Americans want stuff from other countries way more than other countries want stuff from the U.S.

Trump said he would announce the supposed 200 trade deals in the “next three to four weeks,” but he seemed confused about whether the deals were actually done.