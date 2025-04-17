Trump Adviser Claims Opposing Deportations Is Aiding Terrorism

“And we have people who love America, like the president, like his Cabinet, like the directors of his agencies who want to protect Americans,” he continued. “And then there is the other side that is on the side of the cartel members, the side of the illegal aliens, on the side of the terrorists.

“You have to ask yourself, are they technically aiding and abetting them? Because aiding and abetting criminals and terrorists is a crime in federal statute,” Gorka said, absurdly equating opposing unlawful deportations with terrorism.

Ignoring court orders, as Trump has now done multiple times while carrying out his deportation efforts, is also “a crime in federal statute.” Last month, he ignored U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s order to halt the deportation of more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador, the majority of whom have no criminal record. On Wednesday, Boasberg said there is a high probability Trump could face criminal contempt charges for his refusal to comply.