Trump Adviser Claims Opposing Deportations Is Aiding Terrorism
Sebastian Gorka said that people who oppose Donald Trump’s plans “hate America.”
The man in charge of U.S. counterterrorism said that anybody against Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan is technically committing a felony by “aiding and abetting” terrorism.
“There’s a line that divides us. Do you love America, or do you hate America?” Trump’s Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka said in an interview with the far-right news outlet Newsmax Wednesday night.
“And we have people who love America, like the president, like his Cabinet, like the directors of his agencies who want to protect Americans,” he continued. “And then there is the other side that is on the side of the cartel members, the side of the illegal aliens, on the side of the terrorists.
“You have to ask yourself, are they technically aiding and abetting them? Because aiding and abetting criminals and terrorists is a crime in federal statute,” Gorka said, absurdly equating opposing unlawful deportations with terrorism.
Ignoring court orders, as Trump has now done multiple times while carrying out his deportation efforts, is also “a crime in federal statute.” Last month, he ignored U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s order to halt the deportation of more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador, the majority of whom have no criminal record. On Wednesday, Boasberg said there is a high probability Trump could face criminal contempt charges for his refusal to comply.
Disregarding the law once again, the White House is also refusing to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia—a Maryland man who was unlawfully deported to El Salvador because of an “administrative error”—despite the Supreme Court ordering the government to “facilitate” his return. Abrego Garcia is now being held at CECOT, a megaprison in El Salvador notorious for human rights abuses.
Even though it already admitted Abrego Garcia’s deportation was a mistake, the Trump administration has doubled down on unbacked and harmful claims the father of three is an MS-13 gang member, “human trafficker,” and “violent criminal.”
“The question is solved.… Number one, this individual is a foreign national who came here illegally. So that’s your first two strikes,” Gorka said of Abrego Garcia Wednesday, insisting that his removal was a national security issue. “Then we find out he’s a member of an organization that we recently designated as a foreign terrorist organization. So, three strikes, and you’re out.”
There is no evidence connecting Abrego Garcia to MS-13, human trafficking, or violent crime, and he was granted “withholding of removal status” by a judge in 2019, yet another court order Trump disobeyed to deport an innocent man.