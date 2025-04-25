Trump Dodges Key Question on Team Tipping Off Wall Street Execs

“Can you commit that that did not happen?” one reporter asked.

“I can commit to myself. That’s all I can commit, you know, I have thousands of people that work for me,” Trump replied. “But I can’t imagine anybody doing that. I have very honorable people, that I can say. So I can’t even imagine it.”

Trump’s insistence that he hires “only the best people” has become something of a running joke, but now it seems that the president won’t even bother to vouch that his staff isn’t breaking the law.