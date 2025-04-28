U.S. Navy Loses $60 Million Jet as Pressure Increases on Hegseth

The Houthis claimed to have launched a missile and a drone at the aircraft carrier on Monday, and a U.S. official told CNN that the aircraft carrier made a hard turn to evade fire. The turn contributed to the jet falling off of the ship. One Navy sailor had a minor injury as a result of the move.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” a statement from the Navy said. “Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway.”

Hegseth and his boss President Trump have bragged about U.S. military operations against the Houthis, and one U.S. airstrike in Yemen was the subject of at least two private group chats Hegseth created that are the center of the “Signalgate” scandal. Trump continues to publicly support the former Fox News host as Pentagon chief, despite reports that he has begun the search for Hegseth’s successor.