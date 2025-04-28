U.S. Navy Loses $60 Million Jet as Pressure Increases on Hegseth
Care to comment, Defense Secretary Hegseth?
The U.S. Navy lost a $60 million fighter jet in the Red Sea Monday in another setback for Secretary Defense Pete Hegseth.
The F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet fell overboard from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, currently stationed in the area part of the U.S.’s military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The rebels have targeted U.S., Israeli, and other international shipping operations over Israel’s bombardment and aid cutoff to Gaza.
The Houthis claimed to have launched a missile and a drone at the aircraft carrier on Monday, and a U.S. official told CNN that the aircraft carrier made a hard turn to evade fire. The turn contributed to the jet falling off of the ship. One Navy sailor had a minor injury as a result of the move.
“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” a statement from the Navy said. “Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway.”
Hegseth and his boss President Trump have bragged about U.S. military operations against the Houthis, and one U.S. airstrike in Yemen was the subject of at least two private group chats Hegseth created that are the center of the “Signalgate” scandal. Trump continues to publicly support the former Fox News host as Pentagon chief, despite reports that he has begun the search for Hegseth’s successor.
Meanwhile, Hegseth and his team are consumed with looking for leakers in the department, spending at least half of their time turning the DoD upside down. The department has been losing employees in the past few weeks, and not just because of mass layoffs. All of this is creating the image that Hegseth is in over his head and doing a poor job of running the largest military in the world, and perhaps should make an exit.