Trump Supporters Regretting Their Votes After DOGE Cuts
Donald Trump’s efforts to cut government spending are disillusioning even his most loyal supporters.
Voters in North Carolina voted for Donald Trump by a nearly four-point margin in November, believing that the MAGA leader would help state residents recover from storm damage in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Then he didn’t.
Trump supporters in the Tar Heel State are still waiting for the president to direct disaster relief funds to rebuild and restore local infrastructure. Five months on since the hurricanes battered 27 counties across North Carolina, approximately “300 privately owned bridges in this county have yet to be fixed.” Those reminders are dressed with red banners, urging Trump to make the bridges “great again,” reported The Washington Post.
The residual desperation has left even Trump’s biggest champions questioning their support.
“There was a lot of desperation here and a lot of hurt at the time when he came and when the signs went up,” Robin Ollis, a local who runs a horseback riding company, told the Post. “The people that have been suffering from this storm, really, there was so much anticipation for Trump to come in.”
Trump and his allies scorched the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the midst of the disaster, spreading unfounded conspiracies that the lead response agency was out of money, and that the Biden administration had diverted funds from FEMA to assist undocumented immigrants in entering the country. (FEMA administrators have fervently and repeatedly denied this.) Conservatives, at the time, claimed that working with the White House to expedite disaster relief “seemed political,” and even conspiratorially suggested that the hurricanes were a government manipulation.
Days after his inauguration, Trump visited the damage, spouting that FEMA had failed to help the region while pitching an idea to do away with the agency altogether in favor of handing the money directly to the states. But none of that has come to fruition.
Since then, Trump has actively worked to dismantle FEMA. The administration is blocking states across the nation, including California and Michigan, from accessing preapproved relief. A coalition of Democratic-led states has sued the federal government, claiming that “hundreds of millions of dollars in FEMA grants” are still inaccessible.
“I have found myself questioning this new administration,” Gary Hicks, a North Carolina Trump voter, told the Post. “What are they going to do? … I know he’s only been in office for a month. But let’s start seeing some results.”
But North Carolinians aren’t the only ones upset with the Trump administration’s direction. Conservative voters across the country have raised their voices against Trump’s agenda, lamenting the administration’s decision to nix thousands of civil servant jobs.
“Nobody that I’ve talked to understood the devastation that having this administration in office would do to our lives,” Jennifer Piggott, a recently dismissed Treasury Department employee, told Reuters. Piggott told the newswire that she would not have supported Trump in the election if she knew then what she knows now.