Cognitive Decline? Trump Repeatedly Fumbles in Multiple Weird Rants
Donald Trump made several gaffes throughout his speeches during the Memorial Day weekend.
The president and his speechwriters just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend.
Over the course of 72 hours, Donald Trump droned and dragged his way through stump speeches and interviews with the press, making some critics question whether the 78-year-old was still totally with it.
Trump urged the officer class of West Point Military Academy to “not lose momentum” on Saturday—but while doing so, he went on a long, rambling side note about Cold War–era real estate businessman Bill Leavitt and his “trophy wife,” his yacht, and how he lost it all.
At an Arlington Memorial Day ceremony intended to commemorate fallen soldiers, Trump basically alleged that his second term was a gift from God because the nation would experience both the World Cup and the Olympics during the next four years.
“In some ways I’m glad I missed that second term where it was,” Trump said, apparently refusing once again to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 presidential election. “Because I wouldn’t be your president for that—most important of all, in addition we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics.
“Can you imagine, I miss that four years and now I have everything,” Trump continued. “Amazing the way things work out. God did that; I believe that.”
(The World Cup and the Olympics are not scheduled by God, as you can imagine. Instead, they are both held every four years, with host countries selected through non-national organizations.)
During the same speech, Trump offered another verbal “covfefe” moment, lazily stumbling over the word “cryptologist” and instead blurting out “cryptolologic” while referring to a technician.
On Sunday, Trump spoke with reporters on the tarmac in Morristown, New Jersey, only to reveal (while boasting) that he actually did not understand the specifics of a deal between U.S. Steel and Japanese company Nippon Steel. Trump had announced the partnership on social media Friday, claiming that it would create “at least 70,000 jobs” and add “$14 billion dollars [sic]” to the economy. But instead of sharing the specifics of the deal on Sunday, the president mistakenly pitched that Japanese carmaker Nissan was involved in the steel arrangement.
“Everybody seems to want it, and we’ll see. We’ll see what the final is, but they’re going to invest billions of dollars in steel, and it’s a good company—Nissan—a very good company,” Trump said. “It’s an investment and a partial ownership but it will be controlled by the U.S.A.”