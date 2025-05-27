Cognitive Decline? Trump Repeatedly Fumbles in Multiple Weird Rants

Trump urged the officer class of West Point Military Academy to “not lose momentum” on Saturday—but while doing so, he went on a long, rambling side note about Cold War–era real estate businessman Bill Leavitt and his “trophy wife,” his yacht, and how he lost it all.

Trump's West Point commencement audience is totally silent as he rants about trophy wives and yachts pic.twitter.com/LRb97OXJ7K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2025

At an Arlington Memorial Day ceremony intended to commemorate fallen soldiers, Trump basically alleged that his second term was a gift from God because the nation would experience both the World Cup and the Olympics during the next four years.

“In some ways I’m glad I missed that second term where it was,” Trump said, apparently refusing once again to acknowledge that he lost the 2020 presidential election. “Because I wouldn’t be your president for that—most important of all, in addition we have the World Cup and we have the Olympics.