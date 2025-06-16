Customs Officials Deport Man for Reporting on Pro-Palestine Protests

Donald Trump’s military parade was an undeniable failure, but apparently, the small crowds may have been due to pathetic party planning.

Amanda Moore, a journalist who spent 11 months undercover with the alt-right, filmed the crowds of swirling onlookers Saturday—but as she explained, they were in the wrong place.

“The marketing material said the entrance was on 14, but in reality it was on 12 St and you had to go through this pen for two blocks. Everyone who was around to answer questions was an asshole, too. Probably part of the issue!” she wrote on X.

The marketing material said the entrance was on 14, but in reality it was on 12 St and you had to go through this pen for two blocks. Everyone who was around to answer questions was an asshole, too. Probably part of the issue!pic.twitter.com/rn48NpPmai https://t.co/awvnQq6yqh — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) June 15, 2025

In a video taken by Anarchy Princess, an activist best known for messing with Peter Navarro, Trump supporters and other attendees swarmed around a large street where they couldn’t actually see the parade, and were promptly ushered out of the viewing zone.* Moore said she’d observed that there were more than 3,000 to 5,000 people gathered in the wrong place, and that many of them had already missed the parade, which was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. but actually started earlier to beat the rain.

Anarchy Princess wrote on X, “Ok so there actually was a ton of people at the #250army parade but they were all stuck outside the gates like herded cattle and never made it to the bleachers.”

“Lots of disappointed children who waited hours in long lines in the sun only to be herded out through piles of trash and didn’t even see the parade,” she wrote in a separate post.

Doug Landry, the founder of 50 Thirteen, a live event production firm, wrote in a thread on X that the parade was “legitimately the worst executed mass attendance event I’ve ever seen.”

In another post, Landry blamed the event planners for providing maps to attendees that made no sense.

“But how is anyone supposed to know where to go? These maps are the sum total of what they put out and they’re total garbage,” he wrote. “How is a regular person supposed to figure this out?”

Screenshot

Landry wrote that the worst party planning offense was several VIP bleachers that were somehow pretty much empty.

Screenshot

* This piece has been updated to correctly state who filmed this video.