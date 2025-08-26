Republican Town Hall Goes Awry: “Take Your Head Out of Trump’s Ass!”
GOP Representative Mark Alford got a rude awakening from his constituents.
Missouri Republican Representative Mark Alford was told to “take Trump’s head out of your ass” by a constituent on Monday as he had his own town hall turn on him.
“I am pissed, and I’m pissed at you, because I have emailed you because it’s easier for me than to try to talk on the phone without profanity,” said Fred Higginbotham, a longtime Polk County resident who said he was at risk of losing his family farm. “I would appreciate you taking your father’s U.S. Constitution book, read it, study it, make your own lines underneath it, and get Trump out of office. The man is a dictator.”
Higginbotham went on to tell Alford that he may lose his family farm because of state and federal disdain for farmers and bias towards the wealthy.
“You wanna straighten out the budget? Start taxing corporations and the wealthy like we’ve been telling you. Do you think we’re idiots? Do you think we don’t pay taxes? Do you think that we don’t have to make budgets? … You know nothing about what a working-class citizen does. Come down here … and start trying to pay your medical insurance.... You need to take your head out of Trump’s ass and start doing your representation of us!”
This isn’t the first time Alford has drawn the ire of his own constituents in a town hall. Back in February, Alford was booed relentlessly for attempting to justify billionaire Elon Musk’s power over government personnel as a completely unelected official as head of DOGE.
Alford tried to soften the blow on Monday, thanking Higginbotham for his military service and acknowledging that running a small business was “tough” and trying to explain why his office never answered constituents’ emails.
“I really want to have an open line of communication. You know, sometimes I’m even in my office, and my staff doesn’t really like this, but I answer the phone,” Alford told Higginbotham. “When I’m in the district and when I’m in D.C. If I have free time, I’m not in a committee meeting or on the House floor, I like to answer the phone because I like to hear from people like you.”
But this may have fallen on deaf, angry ears.
Alford isn’t the only Republican to face the music this month. Last week, Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman was booed for refusing to acknowledge that Trump’s tariff war will hurt consumers and stating that inflation hadn’t gone up when it has. New York MAGA hardliner Elise Stefanik was called a “Nazi” and a sellout at her last town hall over her support for Trump and refusal to release the Epstein files. And chants of “vote him out!” rained down on Mike Flood earlier this month.