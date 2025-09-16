Skip Navigation
Does Pam Bondi Actually Know What the Law Is?

The attorney general scrambled to contain the backlash to her bizarre comments on “hate speech.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi stands during a 9/11 memorial service
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally revealed that she doesn’t have a clue how First Amendment law works in the United States—that, or she just doesn’t care.

Speaking on Katie Miller Pod Monday, Bondi, who regularly pushes the legal limits to support President Donald Trump, said she planned to crack down on “hate speech” following the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

“There’s free speech, and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie in our society,” she said, adding: “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything, and that’s across the aisle.”

But Bondi may have a hard time “targeting” anyone, as there is no legal definition for hate speech in the United States, and it is generally protected by the First Amendment—no matter how heinous.

It also seems clear that, despite her words, Bondi has her own narrow definition of hate speech—specifically, that it was only rhetoric about right-wing figures. For example, she seems entirely unbothered by her boss calling his political enemies “vermin,” promising to imprison his opponents, and joking about Nancy Pelosi and her husband being attacked or putting Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad.

Later, speaking on Fox News, Bondi claimed that employers had an “obligation” to fire workers who spoke ill of conservatives.

“You need to look at people who are saying horrible things. And they shouldn’t be working with you,” she said. “Businesses cannot discriminate. If you wanna go in and print posters with Charlie’s pictures on them for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that.”

Crucially, there is no legal obligation to get rid of employees for their speech. Businesses are barred from discrimination on the basis of race, religion, sex, or national origin—not political affiliation. They can discriminate based on speech, but only if it targets one of those protected characteristics.

Bondi’s remarks quickly summoned a torrent of criticism from figures across the political spectrum with any knowledge of how the First Amendment works. The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh wrote on X that there “obviously shouldn’t be any legal repercussions for ‘hate speech,’” and conservative talk show host Erick Erickson noted, “Our attorney general is apparently a moron.”

The attorney general tried desperately to defend herself Tuesday.

“Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment,” she wrote on X. “It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over.”

Bondi cited a federal law stating it was illegal to transmit “any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another” across state borders. She also cited a federal law that bars using the U.S. Postal Service to send threats, and another law against threatening to assault the family members of public officials.

“You cannot call for someone’s murder. You cannot swat a Member of Congress. You cannot dox a conservative family and think it will be brushed off as ‘free speech.’ These acts are punishable crimes, and every single threat will be met with the full force of the law,” she wrote. “Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence.”

In fact, it’s the far right that has undertaken a massive doxing campaign in the wake of Kirk’s death.

Bondi even noted that she didn’t think hate speech cut both ways. “It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals,” she added.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Trump Unveils Enormous Lawsuit Against “Degenerate” New York Times

Donald Trump accused the paper of actively working against him.

Donald Trump puckers his lips while speaking in the Oval Office
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump has once again turned to the court system to do his dirty work.

The commander in chief announced a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Monday night, claiming that the paper had deliberately lied about MAGA conservatives and the “nation as a whole.”

“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar [sic] Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER.”

He also took particular issue with the Times’ 2024 endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris—a tradition that practically every newspaper editorial board partakes in.

“Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!” he wrote.

Trump made it very clear where he pulled his inspiration and precedent for the behemoth lawsuit: his prior “successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount,” which he claimed had smeared him via routine editing decisions made regarding a sit-down interview with Harris last year.

Trump insisted that the network had selectively edited Harris’s answers to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a detail made all the more confusing since CBS’s 60 Minutes and Face the Nation cut and aired different portions of her 21-second response on different days. An independent review by the Federal Communications Commission showed that the two answers were in fact cut from the same longer response, and media law experts believed that Trump’s legal offensive would be an easy win for CBS.

But in July, CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settled the apparently cut-and-dry lawsuit with Trump—much to the dismay of network staff—so that Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, could close a multibillion-dollar merger that required the Trump administration’s sign-off.

The fallout of the interview—and Trump’s response to it—have been cataclysmic. The longtime head of 60 Minutes, Bill Owens, quit after Paramount executives attempted to interfere with the show’s content, reportedly pressuring him to change how the show reports on the president. The former president of CBS, Wendy McMahon, resigned under similar circumstances shortly afterward.

Trump had promised to rope the Times into the lawsuit for months, arguing that the paper’s decision to report on the lawsuit was tantamount to tortious interference.

A spokesperson for the Times roundly rejected Trump’s suit.

“This lawsuit has no merit,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists’ First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”

This story has been updated.

Robert McCoy


Trump’s Biggest Corruption Scandal Isn’t Getting Enough Attention

Donald Trump cashed in on a massively corrupt foreign crypto deal—and no one blinked.

Steve Witkoff says something to Donald Trump as they stand in the crowd at the U.S. Open.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff

A New York Times exposé published Monday tells the tale of two back-to-back deals that enriched three powerful families: the Trumps, the Witkoffs (as in Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff), and the ruling family of the United Arab Emirates.

In one deal, announced in May, a firm of Emirati royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan invested $2 billion in World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company owned by the Trump and Witkoff families—which consequently became among the most prominent crypto firms overnight.

In the other, negotiated “at the same time and by some of the same people,” the White House two weeks later agreed to sell the UAE hundreds of thousands of the world’s most valuable artificial intelligence chips, despite national security concerns.

The Times revealed that some officials in the Trump administration were wary about the chip deal due to UAE-China ties. But a key dissenter at the National Security Council, David Feith, was taken out of the equation when MAGA provocateur Laura Loomer questioned his (and five other NSC members’) loyalty, leading to their removal by the president. Silicon Valley investor David Sacks, Trump’s AI and crypto czar, then took a leading role in the negotiations—and received a White House ethics waiver in order to do so.

While the Times reports that there is no evidence that the two deals constituted an explicit quid pro quo—and the White House, and those involved, maintains they were not linked—they do “violate longstanding norms in the United States for political, diplomatic and private deal-making among senior officials and their children,” according to ethics lawyers cited in the report.

On Bluesky, economist Ryan Cummings, who served on President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, wrote that the deals, if linked, would represent, by far, “the largest public corruption scandal in the history of the United States”—amounting to a $2 billion bribe, whereas the most comparable incident, the Harding administration’s Teapot Dome scandal, involved bribes amounting to about $10 million in today’s dollars, he said.

Dan Nexon, a political scientist at Georgetown University, observed that the report reveals how “U.S. foreign policy is much easier to understand once you accept that the main ‘grand strategy’ of the Trump administration is straight-up kleptocracy.”

“The Trump Administration is cashing in on foreign crypto deals—and weakening guardrails that protect our advanced technology,” wrote Senator Elizabeth Warren on X. “We should not pass any crypto legislation without shutting this down.”

Malcolm Ferguson


Trump Officially Spreads His Fascist Military Takeover to Memphis

Donald Trump just signed a memorandum launching a military crackdown on Memphis, Tennessee.

Donald Trump holds up a signed order seated at his desk in the White House while others stand behind him clapping.
Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi want to “Make Memphis Great Again.”

On Monday, the president signed a presidential memorandum to establish the “Memphis Safe Task Force,” delivering on weeks of threats to send federally controlled law enforcement into the Blackest city in America. The National Guard, FBI, ATF, DEA, ICE, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals will all be present.

Trump used a perceived crime wave as justification for the memorandum, a move similar to his federal takeover of D.C. last month.

“A person is four times more likely to be murdered in Memphis, Tennessee, today than in Mexico City. And you know Mexico City is not a cakewalk,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s been overrun with carjackings, robberies, shootings, and killings … so we’re not gonna allow this kind of savagery to destroy our society anymore. We’re stopping it.”

Trump also reaffirmed that he was still planning the same operation in Chicago, although he noted that the administration would wait a bit, perhaps to prepare legal defenses to the lawsuit that would surely come from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Trump’s attack on Memphis—along with his threats to Chicago and Baltimore—reaffirms his aggressiveness toward Democratic, majority-Black cities with Black leaders.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young has already made his disapproval of the president’s decision clear.

“It’s not something that I believe is going to reduce crime in our city. I think that the way to reduce crime is to invest in the things that are going to intervene and prevent crime in the first place,” Young told the Reverend Al Sharpton Sunday on MSNBC.

This story has been updated.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Trump Said He Was Surprised Israel Attacked Qatar. Here’s the Truth.

Guess how long Donald Trump has known about Israel’s plans?

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on a tarmac before boarding Air Force One
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The White House’s account of Israel’s attack on Qatar is no longer adding up.

Israeli officials revealed that Donald Trump was informed as early as Tuesday morning that Israel intended to attack senior Hamas leaders in Qatar, reported Axios.

The new intel, reported Monday, contradicts the Trump administration’s narrative. Last week, the White House said that it had only been made aware of the impending bombing after missiles were already in the air. But at least seven Israeli officials rejected that, stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had relayed the details to the U.S. president before Israel conducted the air strike.

But the White House stuck to its guns when confronted, denying that it was aware of the situation prior to Israel’s assault.

“As President Trump stated, the U.S. Military informed him of Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, and he immediately directed his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios.

Qatar and the United States are strategic allies: The Biden administration deemed Qatar to be a major non-NATO ally in 2022. But the Gulf nation’s attempts to sidle up to Washington became more brazen after Trump returned to office.

Just months ago, Qatar solidified a deal with the Trump Organization to build a Trump-branded golf course and a beachside project as part of a $5.5 billion development project. The tiny nation also bestowed a wildly controversial super-luxury jumbo jet to Trump, all in an apparent attempt to shore up its relationship with America’s notoriously flighty leader.

But America’s failure to take action to stop Israel’s attack has left those in the Qatari capital with a sense of shock and betrayal, according to CNN. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani had agreed to act as a mediator to end the war between Israel and Gaza. How Qatar intends to move forward navigating the enormous tension between the two regions—without the promise of protection by the U.S.—is unclear.

In an interview with CNN last week, the Qatari prime minister referred to Israel’s attack as “state terror.” He condemned Netanyahu and his actions, arguing that the Israeli leader had broken “every international law” and must be “brought to justice.”

He further stated that Netanyahu had “killed any hope” for the hostages and undermined “any chance of peace.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how much damage has been done to America’s other alliances in the Middle East. Allied nations that witnessed the attack may well determine the need to pivot away from their U.S. connections.

“I think those nations will be wondering what they can do in order to deter future attacks,” HA Hellyer, senior fellow in Middle East studies at the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, told CNN. “But also, what sort of security architecture they need to now invest in instead of relying on a partner that hasn’t been able to protect them even from one of its own allies.”

Edith Olmsted


Trump Announces Another Suspicious Strike on Alleged “Drug Boat”

Donald Trump is already under fire for the first strike.

Donald Trump frowns and looks down
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he’d made yet another deadly (and potentially extrajudicial) military strike against a vessel of suspected drug traffickers.

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday afternoon.

“The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S,” Trump wrote. These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests.”

“BE WARNED—IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!” Trump warned. “The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER.”

Trump claimed that the three “narcoterrorists” killed in the strike had been Venezuelan, but did not say what criminal cartel they were allegedly affiliated with. The president also included a strangely edited “unclassified” video of the vessel being struck and exploding into fire and smoke.

It’s unclear how many missiles were fired, or whether anything else was struck.

While speaking to reporters Sunday, Trump wouldn’t say whether he had plans to strike mainland Venezuela, after promising a broadening campaign against Venezuelan cartels in the aftermath of an initial deadly strike earlier this month. The Trump administration has been widely criticized for violating domestic and international law by carrying out a military strike without proper legal authority.

Trump apparently misses his hunting license, and has once again used the U.S. military to serve as judge, jury, and executioner for those accused of trafficking drugs.

Crucially, Trump has been less than forthcoming about details of the previous strike. Trump officials switched up details about where the boat was headed, and while the president claims that the strike was an act of “self defense,” the boat had reportedly turned around by the time it was fired upon and struck multiple times.

Senator Rand Paul also revealed last week that the previous strike was carried out by drone, a blatant violation of the rules of engagement. It is possible that may have been the case again, as Trump noted that no U.S. forces were harmed during the latest operation.

Malcolm Ferguson


JD Vance Unveils Bonkers “Statistical Fact” on Charlie Kirk Shooting

The vice president is gaslighting America.

JD Vance hosts the Charlie Kirk podcast in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House.
DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
JD Vance hosts the Charlie Kirk podcast in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House.

Vice President JD Vance on Monday claimed it’s a “statistical fact” that the left commits more political violence.

“And while our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics on American politics today are proud members of the far left,” Vance said, while signing off on Charlie Kirk’s memorial podcast, which he hosted from the White House.

Vance’s statement is one of many incendiary assertions from the right that frame Kirk’s assassination as a sign of general left-wing extremism that ought to be destroyed, even as the suspect’s motives and politics remain unclear.

Moreover, Vance’s statement is not a “statistical fact.”

One study published by the libertarian Cato Institute found that since 2020, right-wingers have accounted for over half of terror-related deaths in the United States, with left-wingers at 22 percent. Another study from the Public Religion Research Institute found that those who were more opposed to Trump were more likely to oppose political violence as well.

“​​It is not a statistical fact at all,” podcaster Jon Favreau wrote on X. “I wouldn’t make an assertion like that about the right without evidence, and I’m just a podcaster not the Vice President of the United States. Incredibly irresponsible.”

There are countless examples of right-wing political violence that Vance, Trump, and many others on the right are simply gaslighting the public about at this point. From January 6 to the assassination of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, to the school shooting that happened in Colorado the same day Charlie Kirk was killed, the right seems fully committed to pushing this lie.

Robert McCoy


JD Vance Encourages National Doxing in Wild Ending to Kirk Podcast

Vance guest hosted the Charlie Kirk podcast—and made sure to amp up the political violence.

JD Vance hosts the Charlie Kirk podcast in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House.
DOUG MILLS/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
JD Vance hosts the Charlie Kirk podcast in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House.

Vice President JD Vance on Monday urged his supporters to snitch on workers who make offensive remarks about the late MAGA provocateur and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

In recent days, an error-ridden doxing campaign, led by right-wing figures like Trump ally Laura Loomer and Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok, began targeting people accused of publishing unsavory posts online about Kirk following his fatal shooting last week.

The vice president endorsed this censorial campaign as the guest host of Monday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show.

“When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder, call them out, and, hell, call their employer,” the vice president urged his listeners. “We don’t believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility. And there is no civility in the celebration of political assassination.”

The campaign Vance effectively co-signed has already caused innumerable people to be doxed, threatened, and professionally punished or fired for their speech—including many who were simply critical of Kirk’s often extreme views and some who were accused of glorifying his death despite having never commented on the matter at all.

Earlier in the broadcast, Vance had on White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who condemned “organized doxing campaigns” against conservatives, which he claimed were part of a supposed “organized campaign that led to [Kirk’s] assassination.”

Edith Olmsted


MAGA’s Doxing War Over Charlie Kirk Is Already Going Off the Rails

There’s a huge flaw in MAGA’s efforts to dox people who allegedly belittled Charlie Kirk’s death.

A memorial for Charlie Kirk
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

MAGA has undertaken a doxing spree in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, targeting social media users who belittle the far right-wing activist—and even some who didn’t.

Taylor Lorenz’s User Mag reported Monday that an I.T. technician at Walmart had been wrongly linked to a social media account by doxers.

Ali Nasrati, 30, said he hadn’t posted anything about Kirk but was still publicly doxed over an account using his name and photograph that made posts mocking the right-wing activist, User Mag reported. This set off a tidal wave of threatening messages and phone calls, sending his mother and sister fleeing from their home and resulting in Nasrati getting suspended (with pay) from his job.

Other instances of doxing appear to have been prompted by unverified information. Ryan Fournier, the national chair of Students for Trump, was forced to walk back accusations of anti-Kirk comments against an elementary school teacher in Wisconsin. “Moving forward, we ask that all tips include as many details as possible—along with screenshots and supporting evidence. We must continue exposing individuals mocking Charlie Kirk’s death, but accuracy is critical,” he wrote on X.

On Sunday night, an anonymous website collecting reports of anti-Kirk “political extremism” said it had received more than 63,000 submissions. A disclaimer on the website, originally named “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” but rebranded Monday as the “Charlie Kirk Data Foundation,” claimed that it was “not a doxxing website.”

“We lawfully collect publicly-available data to analyze the prominence of support for political violence in the interest of public education,” the statement said. “We do not publish data which identifies individuals.”

Wired previously reported that the operators of Charlie’s Murderers were collecting reports of social media users celebrating or mocking Kirk’s death, and revealing their personal information.

To be clear, one doesn’t need to have mocked Kirk to land on the doxers’ list of offenders. All you need to do is acknowledge Kirk’s actual politics, and his legacy as a far-right Christian nationalist with a history of making racist, misogynist, and homophobic remarks.

“When they call Charlie Kirk a ‘Nazi’ or a ‘White Nationalist’ they mean all 77 million Americans who voted for Trump. They mean you,” the Charlie Kirk Data Foundation posted on X. “They think there’s a moral duty to kill these ‘Nazis.’ That means they want to kill you the same way they killed Charlie. Never forget that.”

Other far-right influencers posting people’s personal information on the internet include Laura Loomer and Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok. “THIS IS WAR,” Raichik declared Wednesday afternoon, before any authorities had any information about the identity of the alleged shooter.

If memes are any indication, the right-wing movement to oust private citizens over their remarks about Kirk may have been democratized. “Waiting for your arch nemesis at work to tweet something negative about Charlie Kirk so you can report them to HR and get them fired,” was the caption to one meme on Instagram shared by two popular meme accounts.

Robert McCoy


Here’s How Much Money Trump Is Wasting on Giant Banners of His Face

Donald Trump is unfurling his own banners on government buildings across D.C.

Workers hang a large banner of Donald Trump's face from the roof of the Department of Labor headquarters building.
DREW ANGERER/AFP/Getty Images
Workers hang a large photo of Donald Trump on the facade of the Department of Labor headquarters in Washington, D.C., on August 27.

The Trump administration has spent at least $56,000 so far on Orwellian banners displayed on government buildings, according to a report from Democratic Senator Adam Schiff published by MeidasTouch Network.

In August, Trump’s Department of Labor unfurled a giant banner on its headquarters’ facade, featuring the words “American Workers First” and Trump’s glowering second inaugural portrait. Alongside the president’s banner was one depicting Theodore Roosevelt with the same motto. In the spring, Trump’s visage similarly appeared on a banner beside one of Abraham Lincoln on the Department of Agriculture’s building.

An oversight report by Schiff reveals that the Department of Health and Human Services also plans to exhibit political banners on its exterior. The Trump administration has awarded a contract for two “Make America Healthy Again Building Banners” at HHS headquarters, which are yet to be unveiled. Per contracting documents, the signs are to measure 11 feet by 88 feet and be made to last “preferably” the length of Trump’s term. While they will feature “different artwork,” the images are not detailed in the report—but if history is any indication, one of them can be expected to depict the president scowling.

Between all three reported banner orders, the Trump administration has dished out about $56,000 in taxpayer money. The USDA banners cost $16,400, the HHS banners $33,726, and the Labor Department banners about $6,000—though, Schiff notes, the full cost is “yet to be determined.”

According to Schiff, the banners could run afoul of federal appropriations laws that bar the spending of funds for “publicity or propaganda purposes.” Either way, as the senator notes, they serve as “a stark visual manifestation of measures President Trump and his administration are taking to consolidate power and control that are antithetical to American democracy.”

