Democratic Leader Warns Stephen Miller Is “Taking Advantage” of Trump

“It’s clear that Donald Trump has diminished capacity,” Pritzker said. “Which I think is sad, you know, that the people around him are not getting him help, and instead they’re just taking advantage of him. And that’s what Stephen Miller is. You can tell.”

Pritzker pointed to Miller’s “out of bounds” rhetoric and claimed that he was the true engine behind the actions of the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Border Patrol.

“We know that he’s the one who is advising Kristi Noem at DHS, he’s the one who’s advising Tom Homan … and of course he’s the spokesperson for this entire endeavor including about deploying National Guard into cities,” Pritzker said.