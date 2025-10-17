Democratic Leader Warns Stephen Miller Is “Taking Advantage” of Trump
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed Donald Trump’s entourage.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker slammed White House deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, claiming that the ghoulish policy adviser was committing elder abuse against President Donald Trump.
During an interview on MSNBC Thursday about Trump’s federal takeover of Chicago, host Jen Psaki asked Pritzker to expand on a previous comment he’d made claiming that Miller was “abusing the fact that Donald Trump has diminished capacity.”
“It’s clear that Donald Trump has diminished capacity,” Pritzker said. “Which I think is sad, you know, that the people around him are not getting him help, and instead they’re just taking advantage of him. And that’s what Stephen Miller is. You can tell.”
Pritzker pointed to Miller’s “out of bounds” rhetoric and claimed that he was the true engine behind the actions of the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Border Patrol.
“We know that he’s the one who is advising Kristi Noem at DHS, he’s the one who’s advising Tom Homan … and of course he’s the spokesperson for this entire endeavor including about deploying National Guard into cities,” Pritzker said.
“He seems like a dangerous individual,” Pritzker continued. “And he has the power of the presidency, because the president isn’t reining him in.”
In executing Trump’s extreme immigration policy, Miller has pushed for the degradation of due process; amplified “remigration,” a far-right theory of ethnic cleansing; and suggested that the president has a “plenary authority” — but it doesn’t seem like Trump would be the one using it. Last week, Miller suggested that it was he, not Trump, who was calling the shots in regard to deportation raids and National Guard deployments.
Earlier this week, Miller raged at Pritzker for pushing back against Trump’s federal takeover in Chicago, calling him a “fool” and a “moron” who “hates America.”