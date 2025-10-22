Karoline Leavitt Claims People Want Trump to Destroy White House
Donald Trump is in the process of completely tearing down the East Wing, despite public outcry.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to justify the destruction of the White House by claiming Americans had actually voted for it.
Speaking on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime Tuesday, Leavitt tried to douse fires sparked by viral photographs of a shredded East Wing, claiming that this was exactly what people liked about Donald Trump in the first place.
“He is the builder in chief,” Leavitt said. “In large part, he was reelected back to this people’s house because he is good at building things. He has done it his entire life, his entire career.”
She noted that the East Wing of the White House would be “more modern and beautiful than ever,” and again touted the 90,000-square-foot ballroom Trump had claimed in July would not “interfere with the current building.” Trump had announced earlier Tuesday the East Wing would be “fully modernized.”
But the Trump administration knows it has a massive problem. The Treasury Department, which sits across from the East Wing, sent a message to federal employees Monday evening asking them to stop taking photos of the gaping hole in the side of the building.
It also seems that Trump has allowed his “builder in chief” status to eclipse his actual duties. The president has reportedly become consumed by his large-scale remodeling at the White House, wandering away from his work to survey renovations.