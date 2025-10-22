GOP Rep. Picks Racist Fight With Mehdi Hasan Over Muslims in America

“We can move here en masse and fundamentally transform the landscape of American public life.” https://t.co/OB2JT1ChLP — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) October 21, 2025

Hasan responded by pointing out that Gill’s xenophobia doesn’t seem to extend to his own wife, the daughter of Indian immigrant and right-wing writer Dinesh D’Souza. Gill didn’t take kindly to that, making it clear that he is prejudiced against Muslims. Hasan seems to have gotten the last word, though.

Gill has a long history of bigotry and Islamophobia. In February, he called for his Muslim congressional colleague, Representative Ilhan Omar, to be deported, falsely claiming that she told undocumented immigrants how to break the law. He also joined fellow conservatives’ hysteria over a video clip of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, also a Muslim, eating with his hands.

Freedom of religion is explicitly granted in the First Amendment of the Constitution, so perhaps Gill needs a lesson on actual American values. His congressional district in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs includes at least one mosque, the Islamic Society of Denton. Maybe he ought to show more respect to religious diversity in the U.S. and his own backyard, if only for political reasons.