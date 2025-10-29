Ousted Staffer Claims There’s a Coup Against RFK Jr.
A Covid-19 skeptic was fired from the Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend.
A doctor who played a crucial role in Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brash decision to cancel millions of dollars in mRNA vaccine funding was fired this weekend from the Department of Health and Human Services.
Dr. Steven J. Hatfill claims that his ouster as a senior adviser is part of a “coup” against Kennedy, adding that he believes that he is the first duck to fall as part of a “coup to overthrow Mr. Kennedy” led by the secretary’s current chief of staff, Matt Buckham. Hatfill hasn’t provided any evidence of a coup outside of his contentious ouster, and HHS dismisses his claims.
Hatfill’s hardcore MAHA alignment makes his ouster from RFK Jr.’s staff somewhat of a surprise. A department official told The New York Times that he was asked to resign for wrongly referring to himself as a chief medical officer and “not coordinating policy-making with leadership.” When he refused to resign, he was fired.
“Firing a staff member for cause does not add up to a coup,” the department official told the Times.
Hatfill, a bioweapons expert skeptical of Covid-19 vaccines, told Steve Bannon in an August interview that “it was more dangerous to take a vaccine than it was to contract Covid-19 and be hospitalized with it.” Hatfill also touted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment option for Covid-19 despite Food and Drug Administration warnings against it.