Stephen Miller Posts Cryptic Warning After Zohran Mamdani’s Win
The Trump administration is already vowing to go after New York following Zohran’s election win.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff and homeland security adviser Stephen Miller posted an ominous, captionless threat after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election on Tuesday night.
“Almost 50 percent of New Yorkers live in households with at least one immigrant,” the screenshot he posted from nyc.gov titled “Family Household Types by Immigration Status” read. “Over one million children, equaling 62 percent of the children in New York City, live in a household with at least one foreign-born family member.”
It should come as no surprise that the man who has engineered President Trump’s sweeping, violent immigration crackdowns would react with vitriol to a democratic socialist Muslim immigrant winning a major mayoral election—and rebuking multiple political establishments in the process.
“A New York family with one immigrant member, you say?” one user replied, posting an old picture of Trump and his third wife Melania, an immigrant from Slovenia, and another of Trump and his first wife Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia. (Trump’s mother was also born in Scotland.)
“The fascist is making overt threats to deport a bunch of children because New Yorkers voted for Zohran,” Secular Talk’s Kyle Kulinski commented.
By now, Americans should have realized that Republicans’ claim that they’re “only going after the worst of the worst” was a complete lie. Miller is simply against non-white immigrants existing in America in any capacity regardless of criminality, and he makes that clear here in this weird, wordless post.