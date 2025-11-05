Stephen Miller Posts Cryptic Warning After Zohran Mamdani’s Win

It should come as no surprise that the man who has engineered President Trump’s sweeping, violent immigration crackdowns would react with vitriol to a democratic socialist Muslim immigrant winning a major mayoral election—and rebuking multiple political establishments in the process.

“A New York family with one immigrant member, you say?” one user replied, posting an old picture of Trump and his third wife Melania, an immigrant from Slovenia, and another of Trump and his first wife Ivana, who was born in Czechoslovakia. (Trump’s mother was also born in Scotland.)

“The fascist is making overt threats to deport a bunch of children because New Yorkers voted for Zohran,” Secular Talk’s Kyle Kulinski commented.