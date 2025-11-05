JD Vance Wants to Pretend Republicans Didn’t Lose in Reddest Districts

Vance’s comment about “a couple elections in blue states” ignores the reality of the situation. Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Georgia all saw big wins for Democrats Tuesday night, and they aren’t exactly blue states. And even within those states (and in bluer ones like New York and New Jersey), Democrats won in red districts.

Democrats in Georgia made history by winning two statewide races for public service commissioner, their first nonfederal statewide wins since 2006. In Erie County, Pennsylvania, which went for President Trump in 2024, Democrat Christina Vogel won the county executive race by 24 percentage points. In Virginia’s 66th state House district, Democrat Nicole Cole beat 36-year Republican incumbent Bobby Orrock, the longest-serving GOP delegate in Virginia. And in ruby red Mississippi, Democrats were able to break the GOP state Senate supermajority, flipping three seats after 13 years of Republican control.

These local victories, combined with Proposition 50 in California, the Democratic gubernatorial victories in Virginia and New Jersey, Trump’s very low approval rating, and what may be a significant Latino exodus, should certainly have Republicans more worried than Vance is in the thoughts he shared. And cutting SNAP benefits and triggering inflation while the president enriches himself and his family is quite a ways away from “working to make a decent life affordable in this country.”