Rudy Giuliani Just Won the GOP’s Zohran Mamdani Crashout Contest
The worst people you know are panicking over Mamdani’s election in New York—and it’s (mostly) a wonderful thing to witness.
Reactions from the right continue to roll in as they cope with the idea of a Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani introducing basic social democratic policies to New York City.
Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Trump crony Rudy Giuliani had perhaps the most unhinged reaction, posting a photo on Facebook of planes colliding into the Twin Towers on 9/11, flames and smoke billowing. A picture of him in the city streets during cleanup is edited into one of the smoke plumes. “New York, You Forgot” is pasted onto the image. The song “September 11th, 2001 (9/11)” by The Experience plays in the background.
“It breaks my heart,” Giuliani captioned the image.
Insinuating that New York City’s first Muslim mayor will do another 9/11 attack is an incredibly lazy, racist, and Islamophobic strategy that certainly would not be employed if Mamdani’s name, religion, and culture were not what they are. (Mamdani, by the way, was 9 years old at the time of the 2001 attacks.)
Giuliani wasn’t the only Republican working through some things online the morning after Mamdani.
“Launch the nuke,” GOP Representative Mike Collins posted at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“The battle lines between capitalism and socialism were clearly drawn last night. Texas is now the unrivaled HQ for capitalism in the US,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote on Wednesday, touting the benefits of capitalism as millions of Texans go without SNAP benefits for the month. “We lead the country in finance sector employment & new stock exchanges. Capitalism always prevails. Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than all of the social programs in the world. We will secure capitalism for the future of our country and deny the expansion of socialism that is creeping across the US.”