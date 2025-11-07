Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

FBI Informant Who Lied About the Bidens Covertly Released From Jail

Alexander Smirnov pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to six years in jail.

Joe Biden wears sunglasses and looks down while walking at Pope Francis's funeral
Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alexander Smirnov, the ex–FBI informant who admitted to lying about the Biden-Burisma connection, has been released from prison just months into his six-year prison sentence.

In a plea deal in December 2024, Smirnov admitted to completely fabricating the conspiracy that became central to a Republican effort to impeach then-President Joe Biden. Days later, the Russian asset pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including one count of obstruction, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

But the U.S.-Israeli citizen has been missing for at least four months from the low-security Los Angeles prison he was relegated to, according to investigative reporter Jacqueline Sweet.

Smirnov is still listed as a prisoner at FCI Terminal Island in Los Angeles, where his anticipated release date is February 2029, according to the Bureau of Prisons. But a process server responsible for handing off details of a civil lawsuit to Smirnov was unable to find him at the facility.

An employee at the prison confirmed to the process server that while “Smirnov is affiliated with the facility,” he was “not currently housed there,” reported Sweet on Friday.

“I was advised to call back in approximately 15 days, as [Smirnov] may or may not return to the facility by that time. The representative was notably guarded and provided minimal information beyond that,” read an email from the server, obtained by Sweet.

After months of failed attempts to find and locate Smirnov, the local Sheriff’s Department managed to receive a clearer response from the facility.

“They’ve confirmed that Mr. Smirnov has been furloughed, but no forwarding or new address has been provided,” the message read.

In June 2020, Smirnov falsely reported to the FBI that Burisma executives had paid Biden and his son Hunter millions of dollars. The fake claim was part of a larger series of unfounded allegations that accused Biden of improperly leveraging his position as vice president (at the time) to prevent a corruption investigation into Burisma, on whose board Hunter sat.

The fraudulent tale also sparked an October surprise in the 2020 election about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which Trump allies Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon insisted contained evidence that Biden and a Burisma adviser had held a “meeting.” (The New York Post, which ran the original story on its front page, later said that the contents of the laptop were mixed with fake material and that most of the data could not be verified.)

The Justice Department revealed in February 2024 that Smirnov admitted to prosecutors that “officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved” in developing the Hunter Biden narrative.

In the ensuing fallout over the DOJ indictment, Smirnov told investigators he was in contact with “four different [top] Russian officials,” two of whom were the “heads of the entities they represent.”

Smirnov’s smattering of international affiliations makes the convicted felon a significant flight risk—but another possibility of freedom may await the foreign asset. Earlier this year, the DOJ filed a joint motion alongside Smirnov’s attorneys to release him pending appeal. U.S. District Judge Otis Wright tossed that effort in April, but legal experts stress that the effort could be an early sign that the Trump administration is considering pardoning Smirnov, as “it is almost unheard of for the DOJ to argue for someone’s release pending appeal.”

“I can’t say for sure based on the information I have that a pardon deal is in the works,” Oregon criminal defense attorney Bear Wilner-Nugent told Sweet. “But if one were, this is what it could look like. I can say that this is an extraordinarily concerning way for the government to be treating someone when they’re already accused of improper connections with him.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Says U.S. Visas Can Be Denied to Fat People From Now On

New State Department guidance encourages embassies and consulates to deny visas to people with obesity or other health issues.

An overweight woman walks past a sign in the airport that says "Welcome to the United States," rolling her carry on luggage.
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

President Trump is rejecting visas for fat people.

The Trump administration has ordered visa officers to deny immigrants who are obese or have certain health issues, in yet another instance of the president’s strange obsession with fat people.

A Thursday directive from the State Department, sent to embassies and consulates around the world, indicates that people applying for visas to the United States may be rejected if they have certain medical conditions, on the grounds that they could take up domestic health care resources.

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable read. “Certain medical conditions—including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions—can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

The announcement then goes on to mention obesity, stating that it can be connected to asthma, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure.

“All of these can require expensive, long-term care,” the cable continues. “Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalization at government expense?”

Denying fat people from the U.S. because they might end up having health issues is incredibly broad, cruel, and unusual. Visa applicants are already subjected to health screenings for infectious diseases like tuberculosis and are required to have various vaccinations.

“Taking into consideration one’s diabetic history or heart health history—that’s quite expansive,” immigration lawyer Sophia Genovese told the Los Angeles Times. “There is a degree of this assessment already, just not quite expansive as opining over, ‘What if someone goes into diabetic shock?’ If this change is going to happen immediately, that’s obviously going to cause a myriad of issues when people are going into their consular interviews.”

This announcement comes just one day after Trump announced his “fat shot” deal with two pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Zepbound to around $150 per month (they currently cost around $350 per month).

Trump also took time out of Thursday’s announcement to reveal exactly who was taking the weight-loss drug, outing longtime comms staffer and attack dog Steven Cheung.

“Where’s Steve? Is he here? Head of public relations for the White House? He’s taking it.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump, 79, Keeps Making People Answer Tough Questions for Him

Donald Trump (you know, the president) let his press secretary address a policy question in his stead.

Donald Trump presses his lips together
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is apparently not the point person on his own administration’s policy.

In the past 24 hours, the president has repeatedly deferred questions about the mechanics of his government to his foot soldiers, deflecting the responsibilities and duties that he campaigned three times (and at one point allegedly conspired) to acquire.

During an Oval Office press briefing Friday, Trump called on his press secretary Karoline Leavitt to answer a question about rising prices and affordability in his stead.

“We did a great job on groceries and affordability. The only problem is the fake news, you people don’t want to report it. And in fact, I’d like to ask Karoline—where’s Karoline? I’d like to ask Karoline a question,” Trump said.

But Leavitt was outside the room.

“She deserted me,” Trump wailed to laughter from the room, but eventually she returned.

“Karoline, could you discuss that question that was asked and how it was asked in such a fake, disgusting manner by the fake news?” Trump said.

“Yeah, I just saw.… Very unfortunate that the reporter refused to address, sir, what you just said,” Leavitt said, beginning a long scolding for the attending media outlets. “Which is that you inherited the worst inflation crisis in modern American history and you are fixing it in 10 short months, and your entire administration has been tasked with this effort.”

The relationship between Trump and Leavitt seems to be backward: Leavitt is supposed to elevate Trump’s original positions as his press secretary, not the other way around. But it’s not even the first instance this week in which Trump has opted out of functioning as the president.

During a White House meeting with Central Asian leaders Thursday night, a sleepy Trump tapped Vice President JD Vance to speak in his stead on the topic of Kazakhstan joining the Abraham Accords—though that may have actually saved face for the administration, since the president clearly doesn’t know how to pronounce Kazakhstan.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Cornell Agrees to Pay Trump Admin Millions—and More Terrible Things

Cornell University has completely capitulated to Trump after he held its funding hostage.

Cornell University campus
Bing Guan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Cornell University has completely bent the knee to the Trump administration, making massive cultural and financial concessions in the process so it can get federal funding back.

On Friday, the university announced that it will pay the Trump administration $30 million over three years for reasons unspecified. It will also invest $30 million in “programs that incorporate AI and robotics, such as Digital Agriculture and Future Farming Technologies.”

Aside from those millions of dollars it’s shelling out, Cornell has agreed to hold “annual surveys to evaluate the campus climate for Cornell students, including the climate for students with shared Jewish ancestry,” to seek out “experts on laws and regulations regarding sanctions enforcement, anti-money laundering, and prevention of terrorist financing,” and hand over “anonymized” undergraduate admissions data directly to the federal government.

The agreement will also see Cornell abiding by Attorney General Pam Bondi’s “Guidance for Recipients of Federal Funding Regarding Unlawful Discrimination,” an anti-woke catchall memo designed to force universities to broadly pull back any kind of diversity, equity, and inclusion–adjacent policy and make culture-war-obsessed right wingers feel better about themselves.

Bondi’s memo declares that “using race, sex, or other protected characteristics for employment, program participation, resource allocation, or other similar activities, opportunities, or benefits, is unlawful.” It additionally bans race-based scholarships, trans people in collegiate sports, and cultural training of any kind.

“The months of stop-work orders, grant terminations, and funding freezes have stalled cutting-edge research, upended lives and careers, and threatened the future of academic programs at Cornell,” university President Michael Kotlikoff wrote in an email to the student body.

This extortion is a result of a monthslong, all-out crackdown on universities and any speech that the Trump administration deems left-wing. Dangling federal funding in the face of schools unless they cave to very narrow, very biased demands will only lead to suppression and resentment.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

World Leaders at COP30 Take Turns Criticizing a Missing Trump

The rest of the world still believes climate change is a real threat, even if the U.S. president doesn’t.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron talks with Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference.
PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Getty Images
France’s President Emmanuel Macron talks with Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro during the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference, November 6, 2025.

Donald Trump and his administration may be absent from COP30 climate talks in Belém, Brazil, but its attendees didn’t forget about him.

Several heads of state made speeches at the conference calling out the president by name, including many from South America. Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who compared Trump to Hitler at the U.N. earlier this year, said “Mr. Trump is against humankind,” while Chile’s president Gabriel Boric took aim at the president’s climate denialism.

“That is a lie,” Boric said about Trump calling climate change a “con job” and a “hoax made up by people with evil intentions.”

“We might have legitimate discussions about how to face these things, but we cannot deny them,” added Boric.

Some alluded to Trump without mentioning his name. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president and a target of Trump’s ire, criticized “extremist forces that fabricate fake news on climate for political gain, while French President Emmanuel Macron urged his fellow leaders to “support free and independent science.”

“We must choose multilateralism over isolationism, science over ideology, and action over fatalism,” Macron added. Paris was the location of a landmark climate deal 10 years ago, agreed to by 200 nations including the U.S. under President Obama, only for Trump to withdraw during his first term as president.

Joe Biden’s election and re-entry into the agreement was short-lived with Trump’s reelection, and the MAGA Republican surprised nobody by immediately undoing many of his predecessor’s climate efforts. Now, the U.S. under Trump refuses to be a part of climate solutions, while the rest of the world is still trying to mitigate the crisis.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Here’s Who Trump Has Really Killed in Those “Drug Boat” Strikes

The identities of the strike victims are much more complicated than Donald Trump has indicated.

Donald Trump speaks while sitting at a table
Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration claims that its military strikes on foreign vessels that are allegedly smuggling drugs have targeted “unlawful combatants” engaged in an “armed conflict.” But the Associated Press reported Friday that this isn’t entirely true.

Since the beginning of September, the Pentagon has announced 17 military strikes against vessels around Latin America, summarily executing more than 66 alleged drug smugglers. The Trump administration has essentially declared war against foreign cartels it claims are“nonstate armed groups,” asserting that their transport of drugs constituted “an armed attack against the United States.”

But a handful of dead men identified by the AP weren’t so-called “narco-terrorists” or members of criminal gangs or cartels. And they were smuggling cocaine, not synthetic opioids responsible for killing tens of thousands of Americans every year.

One man killed in the first strike was Luis “Che” Martínez, a 60-year-old local crime boss who had previously been jailed for human trafficking charges. Although the Trump administration claimed that the 11 men killed were members of Tren de Aragua, Martinez’s relatives told AP that they did not believe he was a member of that gang.

Another man killed in a U.S. military strike on a vessel was Robert Sánchez, a 41-year-old fisherman and skilled boat pilot from a Venezuelan peninsula plagued by poverty. Despite the Trump administration’s claim that it was preventing the imminent transit of deadly drugs to the United States, the coastal area in Venezuela where Sánchez lived was a popular transit hub for cocaine headed for Europe. Cocaine, and other drugs bound for the United States, are typically moved through the Pacific Ocean.

Another man killed was Juan Carlos “El Guaramero” Fuentes, who’d turned to smuggling after the public bus he operated broke down and the government failed to fix it. Another was Dushak Milovcic, a 24-year-old drop-out of Venezuela’s National Guard Academy. Neither of them were gang members, either.

The AP’s latest findings are in line with previous disturbing admissions from the Pentagon, which told lawmakers that “they do not need to positively identify individuals on the vessel to do the strikes,” and “could not satisfy the evidentiary burden” required to detain or prosecute crew members. The Pentagon also admitted that the only drug targeted in the strike was cocaine, “a facilitating drug of fentanyl.”

The Trump administration has claimed the strikes are an effort to curb drug smuggling. The government is also making plans to possibly expand its campaign to dry land—and its list of potential targets reportedly includes Venezuelan military sites.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Vance Seriously Claims Courts Have Less Power Over Trump in Shutdown

JD Vance is admitting the Trump administration’s new tactic to ignore the courts entirely.

JD Vance puts both hands up while speaking, seated at a long table with Donald Trump on his left
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance is blatantly attacking the Constitution’s separation of powers after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program.

Speaking in the White House Thursday, Vance called the ruling “absurd,” because “you have a federal judge effectively telling us what we have to do in the midst of the Democrat government shutdown.”

“What we’d like to do is to have the Democrats open up the government, of course, then we can fund SNAP, and we can also do a lot of other good things for the American people,” Vance said. “But in the midst of a shutdown, we can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation.”

It’s yet another attack on an independent judiciary from the White House, and came hours before the administration appealed the judge’s ruling Friday, with Justice Department lawyers asking for a pause.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell’s decision “has thrust the Judiciary into the ongoing shutdown negotiations and may well have the effect of extending the lapse in appropriations, exacerbating the problem that the court was misguidedly trying to mitigate,” DOJ lawyers argued. “This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers. Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend.”

“There is no lawful basis for an order that directs USDA to somehow find $4 billion in the metaphorical couch cushions,” the lawyers wrote. Meanwhile, as the Trump administration refuses to fund a food program for the destitute, they continue to bail out foreign countries and make record military purchases, even as the government shutdown costs the U.S. billions of dollars. But apparently, it’s all the fault of Democrats and meddlesome judges.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

“Lorem Ipsum”: Stefanik Botches Campaign Launch for New York Governor

Stefanik’s campaign website had left some pretty incredible placeholder text.

Representative Elise Stefanik walks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Elise Stefanik announced her New York gubernatorial campaign early Friday, though she may not have let her team know.

The Trump loyalist’s website was still plastered in “lorem ipsum” placeholder text by the time she shared the link to her X account. But eagle-eyed critics noticed that wasn’t the only mistake on the half-baked project.

The website was also riddled with basic grammatical errors, espousing classic American values such as “family first trust,”  “will alternative,” and “legacy planningegal issues.”

In announcing her bid for the 2026 race, Stefanik slammed New York’s current leader, Kathy Hochul, as the “worst governor in America.”

“Under her failed leadership, New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation with the highest taxes, highest energy, utilities, rent, and grocery bills,” Stefanik alleged

“When New Yorkers were looking for leadership from our Governor, she bent the knee to the raging Defund the Police, Tax Hiking Communist causing catastrophe for New York families,” she continued, referring to New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who received more than 50 percent of the citywide vote Tuesday, despite the White House’s best efforts to derail his campaign.

Yet Stefanik’s apparent detestation of the democratic socialist didn’t stop her from taking a page out of Mamdani’s playbook. The top-ranking New York Republican very clearly peeled lessons from the 34-year-old’s wildly popular platform, fixating her messaging on affordability—one of Mamdani’s major policy points.

“I am running for Governor to make New York affordable and safe FOR ALL,” Stefanik wrote. “FIRE HOCHUL. SAVE NEW YORK.”

Hochul took the reins of New York in 2021 after ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo was forced out of Albany by two egregious scandals of his own making: allegations of sexual harassment from more than a dozen of his own staffers, and an enormous cover-up of Covid-19-related nursing home deaths.

A year later, New Yorkers seemed to warm up to their unanticipated leader. Hochul won the 2022 election by more than 370,000 votes, or 7 percent of the electorate, against Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who now serves as Donald Trump’s administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.  

Hochul has not yet announced whether she plans to run for another term, but Stefanik would need an explosive campaign to win over Republican and Democratic voters to thwart the incumbent.

Stefanik has drawn national attention in recent years, expediently ascending the rungs of the Republican Party since she went all in on the MAGA movement. She wasn’t always in the president’s pocket, however. When Trump first ran for president, Stefanik expressed that she believed his language and behavior toward women was “offensive” and “just wrong.” 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Eric Adams Just Gave Most Deranged Exit Interview of All Time

Ziwe got New York City Mayor Eric Adams to sit down for an interview—and it went even worse than expected.

Splitscreen of Ziwe and Eric Adams
Screenshot/YouTube/Ziwe

Comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s sit-down with disgraced New York City Mayor Eric Adams may have been the most ridiculous exit interview in modern history.

The 20-minute conversation felt like one strange, long joke that only Ziwe was in on. The mayor flirted with his interviewer (more than 30 years his junior) several times, talked about hooking up with the Statue of Liberty, claimed that he had proof Gracie Mansion is haunted, ranted about saggy pants, and skirted around addressing his various federal indictments and scandals—which he could have gone to prison for if Trump’s DOJ didn’t drop his cases.

Here are some of the other weirdest moments from the interview:

1. “Not the bulge that others would talk about”

“When you on the train with that beautiful outfit you have on, and all of a sudden you see someone hanging out there and they have a bulge on they side—and not the bulge that others would talk about—then you wanna make sure they stop and they frisk,” Adams said, shooting his shot at Ziwe while simultaneously plugging NYPD stop and frisk policies that have long been racist and unconstitutional.

“That felt like a threat,” Ziwe said, referring to the mayor’s innuendo.

“Well you may think he has a weapon,” Adams replied.

“What are you saying right now?”

“What are you feeling right now?”

2. “The firmness of my body.”

Ziwe asked Adams about his proclivity for night life, as he’s been known to frequent clubs, bars, and hookah and cigar lounges during his tenure.

“Why do people think [at] 65 you should not be out? You know, when I get out of the shower and take a look at myself and my six-pack, and the firmness of my body, I’m living the 65 life,” Adams said.

3. Nepotism for his “ex-shorty.”

The mayor was also questioned about his appointment of ex-girlfriend Jasmine Ray. Adams dated Ray from around 2014 until he broke up with her in 2021, as she details in her recent book. But in 2022, Adams created a position for her—a $161,000 gig to be the director of his “Office of Sports.”

“I must ask, did you appoint Jasmine Ray as the city’s first director of sports, wellness, and recreation because she was your ex-shorty?” Ziwe asked.

“Because she was good at her job, and she did it well,” Adams replied. “And so, if you met someone 10 years ago and you hung out with, and you decide 10 years later you wanted to bring them on because you know how good they are at their job? You should do so.… I’m pretty sure all of your boos you didn’t abandon them merely because you had a relationship with them once.”

Adams concluded his interview with a message to democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

“This is New York. It’s not Cuba. It’s not China. It is the center of capitalism, not socialism. Can’t take it backwards. We made too much success. Gotta move forward.”

Watch the entire interview here.

Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Tries to Turn Zohran Mamdani’s Win Into Chance to Poach From NYPD

ICE’s latest effort comes amid agency struggles to recruit enough agents to satisfy the administration.

People protest against ICE’s presence in New York City
Adam Gray/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is hoping to lure New York City police officers to join its ranks by suggesting their current employer doesn’t really respect them.

An advertisement ICE posted to social media Thursday attempted to lure law enforcement officers away from the city they’ve supposedly sworn to protect.

“NYPD OFFICERS: Join an agency that respects you, your family, and your commitment to serving in law enforcement,” the post read. It included a link to a recruitment page, claiming that the country had been “invaded by criminals and predators.”

The Trump administration’s effort to poach from the NYPD’s head count comes as the law enforcement agency has only recently stopped struggling with hiring and retention, after significantly reducing education and age requirements.

Meanwhile, ICE has struggled with its own recruitment “shit show,” as the agency flounders to achieve White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s quest to hire 10,000 so-called “Homeland Defenders” by January. Increased recruitment efforts have reportedly placed an immense strain on ICE officials, who have had to turn away more than 200 new recruits who were improperly vetted.

This latest ad comes in the wake of Zohran Mamdani’s stunning victory in New York City’s mayoral election, meaning that the democratic socialist is set to inherit the NYPD’s multibillion-dollar surveillance state apparatus. Mamdani has presented a new vision for public safety by planning to establish the Department of Community Safety, which will handle nonemergency 911 calls in the place of armed police officers, putting mental health, homelessness, and prevention outreach in the hands of an entirely separate agency.

In the wake of Mamdani’s victory, Donald Trump seems adamant that New York City should fall to ruin, and on Thursday he threatened to gut the city’s federal funded infrastructure projects, including “bridges, and tunnels, and all of the things that were being planned for New York.”

But ICE operations would still continue there, he said. “They have killers in New York, we want to get them out,” Trump said. But his administration’s latest efforts to strip the ranks of the NYPD reveals the government is far more interested in deporting immigrants than addressing crime.

