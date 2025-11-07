How Much Has DHS Really Spent on Self-Deportations?
The Department of Homeland Security promises a $1,000 bonus to anyone who self-deports ... but refuses to say how many people have taken them up on the offer.
The Department of Homeland Security won’t say how much money it has paid undocumented immigrants to self-deport—though the price tag is likely tens of millions of dollars.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a cringey AI-generated video on X Thursday celebrating the claim that 1.6 million immigrants have self-deported. In the post, she plugged the $1,000 exit bonus the Trump administration is offering to any undocumented immigrant that chooses to leave the country.
The Trump administration had previously announced in March that it planned to bribe any undocumented immigrant who used the CBP Home app to self-deport with a free plane ticket and a “stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.” The Trump administration has reportedly moved State Department funds earmarked for helping refugees resettle in the U.S. to help fund flights and stipends.
So, how much money has the Trump administration spent on immigrants self-deporting? The Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t say.
In a statement Friday to The New Republic, the DHS declined to say how many immigrants had used the CBP Home to self-deport, or how much money it had distributed in stipends.
Instead, DHS claimed that “tens of thousands” of undocumented immigrants had used the CBP Home app to relocate to their home countries. “So far, tens of thousands of illegal aliens have utilized the CBP Home app, and overall 2 million illegal immigrants have left the United States since January 2025,” the department said in a statement.
When pressed for an exact number, DHS sent that portion of the statement again.
If “tens of thousands”—referring to anywhere from 20,ooo to 99,000—undocumented immigrants had actually used CBP Home to self-deport, however, then the Trump administration has spent anywhere from $20 million to $99 million on stipends.
None of this includes the price of airfare, which the Trump administration has also offered to cover. The average cost of an international plane ticket is $1,217, according to FCM and Corporate Traveler, meaning that an additional $24 million to $120 million could be added to the DHS price tag.
As a result, the total estimated cost for self-deportations could be anywhere from $44 million to $219 million. These numbers are particularly distressing amid the ongoing government shutdown, as the Trump administration continues to carry out its expensive and unpopular deportation efforts while claiming it doesn’t have enough cash to feed our nation’s most vulnerable.
But crucially, the non-numbers provided by DHS don’t quite seem to add up. Customs and Border Protection reported in September that more than 5,000 immigrants had used the CBP Home app to self deport. If the DHS’s “tens of thousands” claim were possibly true, that would mean at least 15,000 additional immigrants had self-deported using the app in the last month alone.
That would be pretty incredible considering the fact that the CBP Home app doesn’t seem to work all that well. ProPublica reported in October that more than a dozen Venezuelans who attempted to use the program to return back to Venezuela found themselves stranded in the United States.