How Much Has DHS Really Spent on Self-Deportations?

The Trump administration had previously announced in March that it planned to bribe any undocumented immigrant who used the CBP Home app to self-deport with a free plane ticket and a “stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.” The Trump administration has reportedly moved State Department funds earmarked for helping refugees resettle in the U.S. to help fund flights and stipends.

So, how much money has the Trump administration spent on immigrants self-deporting? The Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t say.

In a statement Friday to The New Republic, the DHS declined to say how many immigrants had used the CBP Home to self-deport, or how much money it had distributed in stipends.