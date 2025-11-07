Trump Pardons Man Convicted for Being Agent of Chinese Government

The Justice Department said the plot was part of China’s Operation Fox Hunt, which aims to return Chinese fugitives back to their native country and helps the Chinese Communist Party control citizens living outside of the country. McMahon, however, claimed he was duped into working for China as a private investigator, and successfully lobbied several Trump associates to push his case.

McMahon’s influence campaign included attending the president’s inauguration in January and getting the support of Republican Representative Mike Lawler and Trump associate Roger Stone, himself a recipient of a Trump pardon in 2020.

An anonymous White House official claimed to the The New York Times that McMahon was the victim of a flawed trial and tricked into participating by a person who told him it was an investigation into embezzlement from a construction company. The official said that, unbeknownst to McMahon, he was actually hired by Chinese spies.