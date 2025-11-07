Trump Pardons Man Convicted for Being Agent of Chinese Government
The pardon of Michael McMahon is shocking even by Donald Trump’s standards.
On Friday afternoon, Donald Trump pardoned a man convicted of working as an agent for the Chinese government to intimidate a New Jersey family.
Michael McMahon, a former New York police officer, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April after being convicted in 2023 for acting as an unregistered agent of China, interstate stalking, and conspiracy. Federal prosecutors said that McMahon and his Chinese associates were trying to get a Chinese couple living in New Jersey to go back to China where they would be tried for corruption.
The Justice Department said the plot was part of China’s Operation Fox Hunt, which aims to return Chinese fugitives back to their native country and helps the Chinese Communist Party control citizens living outside of the country. McMahon, however, claimed he was duped into working for China as a private investigator, and successfully lobbied several Trump associates to push his case.
McMahon’s influence campaign included attending the president’s inauguration in January and getting the support of Republican Representative Mike Lawler and Trump associate Roger Stone, himself a recipient of a Trump pardon in 2020.
An anonymous White House official claimed to the The New York Times that McMahon was the victim of a flawed trial and tricked into participating by a person who told him it was an investigation into embezzlement from a construction company. The official said that, unbeknownst to McMahon, he was actually hired by Chinese spies.
Trump’s pardons seem to be either based on political loyalty, like his pardon of January 6 rioters on his first day in office, or raise questions of corruption and influence peddling. Last month, he pardoned Changpeng Zhao, a crypto billionaire, and soon afterwards Zhao cut a business deal with the Trump family. It seems that there is no crime too big for the supposed law-and-order president.