Leaked Docs Reveal CDC Is Backing Modern-Day Tuskegee Study
The CDC is funding a horrific hepatitis experiment on babies in Guinea-Bissau.
The Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is funding a heavily flawed vaccine trial in west Africa that is being described as “another Tuskegee.”
The health newsletter Inside Medicine obtained the protocols for a study receiving $1.6 million to experiment on babies in Guinea-Bissau. The experiment is a “randomized controlled trial to assess the effects of neonatal Hepatitis B vaccination on early-life mortality, morbidity, and long-term developmental outcomes,” according to a Federal Register notice.
The comparisons to Tuskegee, an experiment in which the U.S. government let syphilis go unchecked in African Americans in Alabama from 1932 to 1972, came from an unnamed CDC official who spoke to Inside Medicine.
“This is another Tuskegee,” the official said. “We are allowing children, infants, to be exposed to Hepatitis B when we could prevent it, and then follow them for five years to see what happens. That’s not long enough to see the long-term benefits, but might be long enough to find some non-specific effects.”
The experiment had raised ethical concerns at the time the funding grant was announced in December, with Professor Martin McKee of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine telling The Guardian that it “has set alarm bells ringing in the global health community.” The World Health Organization has recommended the hepatitis B vaccination at birth since 2009.
But the experiment’s protocols not only legitimize those concerns, they raise them. Inside Medicine found that there’s no placebo in the trial, and that this experiment is studying a vaccine known to be effective in order to find “non-specific effects” of vaccines. That’s language straight from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s echo chamber, as he and his fellow anti-vaxxers make unfounded claims that many vaccines have unknown harmful effects.
The study is also flawed because hepatitis B causes serious problems later in life, not shortly after birth, so trying to measure mortality and morbidity is not likely to yield any useful conclusions right away. Plus, none of the vaccines in the study are FDA-approved, raising the question of why the CDC is funding a study of vaccines that aren’t available to Americans.
Other issues in the trial include a lack of testing of mothers for hepatitis B, meaning that some of the babies at the highest risk for contracting it could be left without the vaccine, and that there’s no “stop” protocol in case the results are very bad for the participants. The Department of Health and Human Services is defending the study by claiming Guinea-Bissau isn’t mandating the hepatitis B vaccine until 2027 anyway.
However, the $1.6 million grant could instead be used to vaccinate Guinea-Bissau’s children for a decade against hepatitis B, calling into question the usefulness of this experiment.
All of this seems to confirm that Kennedy’s views are now becoming U.S. government and CDC policy, with eugenics-style experiments being given the green light in an attempt to legitimize anti-vaccine views. How many experiments like this will there be, and how many lives will be lost?