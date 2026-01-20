Trump Posts Private Messages From World Leaders Amid Anti-EU Rant
Things only got weirder from there.
The president appears ready and willing to turn on some of America’s greatest allies in his quest to conquer Greenland.
In a frenetic string of posts to Truth Social late Sunday night, Donald Trump skewered Britain and France, and released private messages sent to him by French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Trump claimed that Britain was acting with “GREAT STUPIDITY” in its Chagos Islands deal, which would return the islands—a vestige of the empire’s colonies—to Mauritius. Despite previously supporting the exchange, Trump suddenly claimed that handing over the island of Diego Garcia, which hosts a U.S. military base, would appear weak to global forces such as China and Russia, and add to a “very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.”
In another needless dig at America’s strategic partners, Trump also put Macron and Rutte on blast, publishing screenshots of private messages the European leaders sent to him in an attempt to redirect his energies away from annexing Greenland.
“I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” Macron wrote, according to Trump’s posts. “Let us try to build great things.”
That was, apparently, insulting enough to Trump to warrant a public callout that effectively calls into question the security of any exchange with the current U.S. leader.
Continuing his breathless digital rant, Trump shared a picture of himself in the Oval Office beside a poster board of the western hemisphere—in which the U.S., Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela were colored in with the American flag. In another post, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself planting a U.S. flag in rocky terrain next to a sign reading “Greenland: U.S. Territory, Est. 2026.”
Meanwhile, while speaking with reporters earlier the same night, Trump opened his arms to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom he invited to join his “Board of Peace,” an idea he floated in September as part of a 20-point peace plan to control Gaza.
“Yeah, he’s been invited,” Trump said.