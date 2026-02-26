MAGA Activists Pitch Trump on Chilling “National Emergency” Plot
Pro-Trump activists say they’re in close contact about an executive order that would expand the president’s powers to intervene in elections.
A group of MAGA activists are working with the White House to convince President Trump to declare a national emergency over allegations of Chinese election interference—a move they say would allow him to ban mail-in ballots and voting machines.
Florida attorney and former Trump boarding school classmate Peter Ticktin told The Washington Post he has had “certain coordination” with the White House regarding the 17-page executive order draft that his group wants Trump to sign.
Ticktin’s draft hinges on the debunked claim that China successfully interfered in the 2020 election on behalf of former President Joe Biden. Trump to this day still believes that this election was somehow stolen from him, and now the Chinese government seems to be the next scapegoat.
“Under the Constitution, it’s the legislatures and states that really control how a state conducts its elections, and the president doesn’t have any power to do that,” Ticktin told the Post. “But here we have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes.... That causes a national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it.”
“The stage is largely being set by the revelations coming out of foreign powers being involved in influencing the 2020 election,” said Jerome Corsi, a progenitor of the birtherism claims Trump has made against former President Barack Obama. “If there was a provable foreign intrusion, that would be a national security emergency and the order could be issued under his powers as commander in chief.”
While Trump has already signed an executive order requiring proof of citizenship on voter registration forms and revoking funding from states that accept mail-in ballots, a presidential election emergency has never been challenged in the Supreme Court.