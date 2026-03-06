Democrats Demand “Reckoning” With Probes Into Noem on Every Front
Democrats aren’t finished with recently ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.
Democrats are preparing to launch investigations into Kristi Noem’s conduct at the Department of Homeland Security.
Noem was removed from her post Thursday by President Trump, who has appointed her as the newly created special envoy for “The Shield of Americas.” But now, Democrats in Congress as well as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are taking aim at Noem for the widespread misconduct and lawless behavior at DHS under her watch.
“We need a reckoning with the fact that there were murders that took place under her watch,” Representative Jamie Raskin told NBC News Thursday after her removal. “There was mass violence and violation of people’s civil rights and civil liberties. There’s been intense corruption, and there’s been rampant lying in the courts and disobeying of court orders.”
“She abused her power. She engaged in corruption. She spent millions of taxpayer funds on a luxury jet fleet with beautiful bedrooms, and her masked federal agents killed Americans,” Representative Ted Lieu said. “We’ll definitely investigate anyone within DHS who violated criminal law.”
Senator Richard Blumenthal, the ranking member of the Senate’s permanent subcommittee on investigations, wants the panel to investigate Noem for perjury because at a hearing Tuesday, she denied that her aide and rumored boyfriend, Corey Lewandowski, had any say in how DHS handled its funding.
“Her firing doesn’t absolve her or relieve her of potential liability for perjury,” Blumenthal said. “We are going to pursue an investigation of the evidence that she lied, because it relates to corruption in the administration.”
Blumenthal sent a letter to Noem Wednesday pointing out that DHS records showed Lewandowski personally signing off on agency contracts, with DHS personnel seeing his signature at departmental approval. “There are criminal penalties for knowingly and willfully making materially false statements or representations to Congress,” Blumenthal wrote.
Referring to DHS operations in his state, which left two Americans dead, Walz said on MS NOW Thursday that “I would just say at this time that former Secretary Noem should probably get used to spending more time in Minnesota because I have a pretty good feeling in the future she may be doing that because we have got to get accountability.”
Walz isn’t the only state governor who thinks Noem should face consequences. Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois said in a video statement that “I can guarantee you you will still be held accountable,” while California Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X that “Firing her is not enough.” With all of these officials looking to hold her accountable, Noem may spend the rest of Trump’s presidency trying to escape criminal charges.