RFK Jr.’s House Was a “Toxic,” “F*cked Up” Mess When He Sold It

“I still have not lived in this house,” Handler said. “That’s how fucked up this house was.”

She claimed that inspectors she hired had warned her the house was uninhabitable.

“The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country, when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house. And when [inspectors] opened up the house, they were like, ‘This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years,’” Handler continued. “I’m not exaggerating. It was a disaster and I didn’t know it going in because everything was under wraps.”