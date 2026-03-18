RFK Jr.’s House Was a “Toxic,” “F*cked Up” Mess When He Sold It
Comedian Chelsea Handler said she had no idea she was buying a house from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sold a “fucked up” house to Chelsea Handler, the comedian said on her Dear Chelsea podcast.
Handler purchased the $5.9 million Los Angeles home five years ago but said she has yet to move in due to the various toxicities of the property.
“I still have not lived in this house,” Handler said. “That’s how fucked up this house was.”
She claimed that inspectors she hired had warned her the house was uninhabitable.
“The idea that this guy is in charge of the health of our country, when he didn’t even have a proper foundation at his house. And when [inspectors] opened up the house, they were like, ‘This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years,’” Handler continued. “I’m not exaggerating. It was a disaster and I didn’t know it going in because everything was under wraps.”
But the house wasn’t the only part of the estate that needed work done. Outside, Kennedy had erected an illegal outdoor storage unit that Handler claimed her inspectors told her had to go.
“There’s a unit he has—a little outdoor storage unit—that’s been there since I bought the property. And they’re like, ‘This is illegal,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ So now we have to remove his illegal bullshit from my property and I’m like, ‘How did they not find this upon the first inspection?’”
Handler said she was not aware that Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines were the previous owners at the time she purchased it, noting that the sale was “all private” and coordinated through a trust. But that changed when she discovered a note inside the house from Hines.
“They had the audacity to leave me a note! Cheryl Hines left me a note saying, ‘Let us know if there’s anything we can do for you, Chelsea.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, how about a fucking foundation?’ That’s something you could do for me,” she said. “Anyway, I’m not angry about it or anything. I’m totally over it.”
A cluttered space is a cluttered mind: Kennedy has been running DHS with practically zero relevant experience. He has not worked in medicine, public health, or the government—rather, he is guided only by a pocketful of conspiracies that America’s foremost health experts have already thoroughly debunked, and his off-the-wall notions about health have thus far proved disastrous for the agency.
The fallout has been so bad that the Trump administration has reportedly been trying to rein in Kennedy’s influence—and his notoriously bad press—ahead of the midterm elections.