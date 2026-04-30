Epstein May Have Left a Suicide Note—and DOJ Didn’t Mention It

Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 death—ruled a suicide by a New York City coroner—has been poured over by conspiracy theorists. The financier was arrested for running a child sex trafficking ring, and was friendly with many politicians and celebrities. His trial could have led to the arrest of an entire network of elites. And he was supposed to be in a high-security cell with guards nearby to prevent him from harming himself. How could this even happen?

Answers since then have been hard to come by, but on Thursday, another sliver of information was revealed: Epstein may have written a suicide note the previous month. The New York Times interviewed a cellmate of Epstein, Nicholas Tartaglione, who claimed he found a note after an incident in which Epstein was found unresponsive a few weeks before his actual death.