Democrats Can’t Be Shy About Rallying for Democracy

Still, Noah couldn’t help but notice a gap: “I’m surprised by how little notice liberals and the left have given Biden’s strong performance on Ukraine.” It’s possible that Biden’s address to the nation will catalyze a stronger positive response from his Democratic colleagues. Writing in his newsletter, The Big Tent, Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler said that it was long past time for Democrats to “do the kind of demagoguing and line-drawing that simply terrifies them”—that is, the way Republicans do.

As Beutler noted, the midterm elections make the stakes of figuring out how to rally Democrats around Biden’s response to the war extremely high: “The urgency to deny [Republicans] power has just grown significantly, because if they win we can’t count on them to be on the side of global democracy in a new war against fascism that just turned hot.” To Beutler’s mind, Democrats urgently need to launch a “rhetorical counteroffensive” against the GOP’s Putin pussyfooting and, more broadly, bring the “fascist temptation overtaking the party out into the light, and [ask] the public to reject it.”

History should remind us of how important it is to confront these “fascist temptations,” because in years too recent for comfort, they have flowered on these shores, threatening some dark turns. In 1939, as Europe was about to plunge into its Second World War, New York City’s Madison Square Garden played host to a Nazi rally, sponsored by the German American Bund and billed as a rally for “Americanism.” Events such as this one were recently chronicled in an Academy Award–nominated documentary short by Marshall Curry, A Night at the Garden. In a Q&A, Curry remarked on how easy it was for onlookers in the United States to be swayed toward fascism when the war seemed so far away. “When the Nazis began killing American soldiers, we started erasing the fact that any Americans had ever shared their philosophy,” he said. “In the end, America pulled away from the cliff, but this rally is a reminder that things didn’t have to work out that way.”