Democrats Can’t Be Shy About Rallying for Democracy

President Joe Biden’s response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has thus far been a model in how to play a difficult hand well. To date, he has either done or helped facilitate most of the things he can do: He’s spotlighted the lies that Putin has deployed to justify his invasion and built consensus among our Western allies; together, they’ve imposed significant sanctions on the Russian president’s regime. Notably, Biden has also shown restraint in avoiding doing things he shouldn’t—such as imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine or committing American boots to Eastern European ground. He’s had to resist these calls, and likely will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. But the world is better for it, as these actions would almost certainly provoke a more dangerous conflict with a nuclear power.

Biden’s deftness hasn’t gone entirely unnoticed. As The New Republic’s Tim Noah wrote this week, ahead of the president’s State of the Union address, one big source of praise for Biden has come from disaffected “Never Trump” Republicans. The Bulwark’s Jonathan V. Last has been among the sharpest of these voices: “The West is stronger because of the actions of the Biden administration and Russia is weaker because of them,” he wrote, adding, “The last month has represented America’s best showing in foreign policy in a generation.”

Still, Noah couldn’t help but notice a gap: “I’m surprised by how little notice liberals and the left have given Biden’s strong performance on Ukraine.” It’s possible that Biden’s address to the nation will catalyze a stronger positive response from his Democratic colleagues. Writing in his newsletter, The Big Tent, Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler said that it was long past time for Democrats to “do the kind of demagoguing and line-drawing that simply terrifies them”—that is, the way Republicans do.