Trump Is Having a Meltdown After So Many of His Candidates Lost the Election

Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black senator, and ultra-conservative opponent Herschel Walker will head to a runoff vote on December 6 to determine who will be elected senator, the secretary of state announced Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, incumbent Warnock led Walker by a little more than 35,000 votes, but neither candidate was expected to win 50 percent of the state, the minimum requirement for avoiding a runoff.